Ricketts shares Trump's concerns about validity of election results

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday he shares some of the concerns expressed by President Donald Trump about the validity of some of the mail votes cast for president in other states.

"There are concerns to be raised in other states," where ballots are counted if they are mailed and postmarked by Election Day, the governor said in answer to questions during a Capitol news conference.

"Postmarks can be changed," he said, and counting ballots "weeks after the election is concerning."

During Tuesday night's presidential debate, Trump suggested he might not accept the results of next month's election if he loses.

"If I see tens of thousands of ballots being manipulated, I can't go along with that," Trump said.

In Nebraska, mail ballots must be received before closure of the polls on Election Day to be counted.

Ricketts said he believed Trump "came off being very strong" in the debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

"One of the things that struck me was that Joe Biden would not come out against packing the Supreme Court," the governor said, "and that to me is shocking."