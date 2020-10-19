Ricketts opens second round of COVID-19 funding aid

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday a second round of coronavirus pandemic funding support that would make full use of the more than a billion dollars of federal assistance previously granted while targeting emerging needs.

Included in the new designation is additional funding for business stabilization funding.

Among newly designated targets are hospital staffing and support for convention and event centers.

Restaurants, bars and hotels are eligible for a second round of assistance.

Ricketts said the state is trying to help "as many businesses as possible … and cover as many people as possible with the resources we have."

The action will also serve the purpose of pumping more money into the state's economy as it attempts to recover from the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

Previous action designated $392 million in funding support for business recovery, including $230 million for small businesses and $100 million for livestock producers.

Among the new designations are a total of $11 million for the Food Bank of Lincoln and the Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha and $6 million for the Lincoln Children's Zoo, the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha and the Riverside Discovery Center in Scottsbluff.