Donald Trump Speech in Omaha

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Gov. Pete Ricketts before addressing a 2016 campaign rally in Omaha.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Gov. Pete Ricketts came to the defense of President Donald Trump on Thursday, issuing a statement decrying the House impeachment inquiry and describing it as a desperate Democratic effort to "subvert the will of the American people."

Democrats are attempting to "remove a duly elected president from office," the governor said.

"I appreciate the unprecedented transparency displayed by President Trump and his administration in releasing the (telephone) call transcript and complaint," Ricketts said.

"National Democrats need to stop playing political games and respect the will of the voters," the Republican governor said.

Ricketts was referring to the transcript summary of the telephone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Democrats say demonstrated Trump's efforts to get Zelensky involved in the next U.S. presidential election while delaying delivery of nearly $400 million in military assistance approved by Congress.

Republicans have said there was no such connection and the U.S. assistance was subsequently freed for delivery.

Ricketts' statement came in the form of a news release issued from the governor's office.

Nebraska reaction to Trump impeachment inquiry

