Rep. Bacon accepts political risk of vote against impeachment

Rep. Don Bacon, the only Nebraska congressman who represents a swing House district, candidly acknowledged during a telephone interview Tuesday that his coming vote against impeachment of President Donald Trump is going to be politically risky.

His phone calls and mail traffic are "roughly about even" on the question of whether Trump should be impeached on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to the president's conduct toward Ukraine, the 2nd District congressman said.

Bacon said he thinks Trump's behavior was "not wise," but also believes it does not rise to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors, the constitutional standard for impeachment. In the context of that standard, Bacon said, the argument for impeachment "looks paper-thin."

However, Bacon also expressed some concern about Trump's pattern of behavior.

While the president's record in office is strong on issues such as national security and the economy, Bacon said, "I do wish for more civility, which is a big part of leadership.

"Values are the most important weapon we have against Russia and China. We do need to talk about values more and what binds us together.

"I'd like to appeal to our better angels," Bacon said.