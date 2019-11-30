Refugee resettlement numbers drop; mayors, governor could reject additional refugees

Lutheran Family Services, the largest resettlement agency in the state, has also seen lower numbers but has been able to reassign staff to different jobs related to helping refugees.

“While the resettlement numbers have decreased, our services have not,” said Emily Sutton, assistant vice president of community services. The agency, supported by grants and contributions, has strengthened services to support refugees living here.

At LPS, the number of refugee students dropped from 1,757 to 1,553 in the last year. The district just began tracking refugee students last year.

The number of English Language Learners, which includes students who are not refugees, dropped from a peak of 3,235 in 2016-17 to 2,751 this year.

The changes affect refugee families, too, said several advocates, especially since the majority of refugee resettlements in Nebraska bring family members to the state to join those already here.

“If anything, it’s just given a heightened fear to refugee resettlement in general,” Patrick said. “Just knowing and hearing there’s been more limitations and there could be more in the future, it’s more of an internal stressor for the families ... it just adds to the trauma they’ve already suffered.”