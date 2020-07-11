Redistricting reform sidetracked by COVID-19, but effort continues

You can count proposed legislative and congressional redistricting reform in Nebraska among the victims of COVID-19.
A comprehensive initiative petition drive bolstered by an array of high-profile civic organizations was scheduled to blossom statewide at about the time the virus swept across the state a few months ago and the effort was suddenly frozen in its tracks.
"It was a really heartbreaking decision," Danielle Conrad, executive director of ACLU of Nebraska, said Thursday. "But it was not safe to go.
"We didn't see a pathway forward. We were not going to take public health risks for signature-gatherers or signees."
And so the 2021 Legislature will tackle the task of redistricting following completion of the 2020 federal census without reforms that would have created an independent citizens commission designed to remove raw partisanship from controlling and dominating the process.
While the Legislature would have the final say, it would have been considering legislative and congressional districts drawn by that commission.
Even in Nebraska, home of a nonpartisan Legislature, redistricting has been a partisan exercise.
Conrad remembers. She was a state senator in 2011, when the Legislature last tackled its duty of redistricting every 10 years following the census, and she was a member of the redistricting committee.
"I had a front-row seat," she said.
"People were utilizing maps that were outside of what was available to everybody. It was a carefully arranged, partisan steam-roll.
"It was acrimonious, so out-of-step with how we work together and govern in Nebraska.
"And it broke trust in the body and hindered progress on other issues," Conrad said. "I would hate to have future legislators have to work through that."
Redistricting maps were being drawn in the Governor's Residence with Gov. Dave Heineman acting as a major player in 2011, according to word that leaked out from one participant.
Designated precincts in Sarpy County were carefully shuffled into metropolitan Omaha's 2nd Congressional District to maximize a Republican advantage, and Offutt Air Force Base was moved into the 1st District, which includes Lincoln, despite Offutt's close ties to Omaha.
This year's proposed initiative would have increased transparency, Conrad said, and addressed "back-room dealmaking" and the partisan gerrymandering that "allows politicians to pick their voters instead of the other way around."
The initiative had looked virtually certain to gain sufficient signatures to earn a spot on the November ballot, with active participation by Common Cause Nebraska, Civic Nebraska, Holland Children's Movement and Nebraska Appleseed, along with ACLU of Nebraska.
In 2016, the Legislature approved a bill to create an independent commission, giving strong 29-15 support to a proposal that was agreed to by former Sen. John Murante, a Republican, and former Sen. Heath Mello, a Democrat, after several years of negotiation.
That measure was vetoed by Gov. Pete Ricketts and Murante did not attempt to get a veto override.
"And that's where reform stopped," Conrad said.
What's left now for consideration by the 2020 Legislature is a proposal from Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, which, Conrad said, provides for transparency and includes "a specific ban on partisan gerrymandering," which she suggests fits "in line with Nebraska's political culture."
That proposal sits at the first stage of floor debate, but has not been prioritized for consideration in the waning days of this legislative session.
If next year's redistricting violates court-mandated requirements of fair and equal representation, Conrad said, "we may have to go to the courts" to ensure those standards are met.
"Bottom line: This issue is not going away," she said.
