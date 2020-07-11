Redistricting reform sidetracked by COVID-19, but effort continues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You can count proposed legislative and congressional redistricting reform in Nebraska among the victims of COVID-19.

A comprehensive initiative petition drive bolstered by an array of high-profile civic organizations was scheduled to blossom statewide at about the time the virus swept across the state a few months ago and the effort was suddenly frozen in its tracks.

"It was a really heartbreaking decision," Danielle Conrad, executive director of ACLU of Nebraska, said Thursday. "But it was not safe to go.

"We didn't see a pathway forward. We were not going to take public health risks for signature-gatherers or signees."

And so the 2021 Legislature will tackle the task of redistricting following completion of the 2020 federal census without reforms that would have created an independent citizens commission designed to remove raw partisanship from controlling and dominating the process.

While the Legislature would have the final say, it would have been considering legislative and congressional districts drawn by that commission.

Even in Nebraska, home of a nonpartisan Legislature, redistricting has been a partisan exercise.