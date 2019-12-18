President Trump impeached; Nebraska House members join Republicans in voting no

While acknowledging that his mail and phone traffic has been "overwhelmingly in favor of impeachment" of President Donald Trump, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said Wednesday he believes there is no evidence that fits the constitutional standard for impeachable behavior.
And so Fortenberry, of Lincoln, joined Reps. Don Bacon and Adrian Smith in opposing the impeachment motion during a full, contentious and often bitter debate in the House.
Nebraska's three House members, all Republicans, spoke briefly during the historic proceedings.
Smith, who represents all of western and central Nebraska, plus the northeastern and southeastern corners of the state, said: "The articles of impeachment we are voting on today offer no evidence of a crime, but instead are purposely broad to fit the (Democratic) majority's narrative."
Rep. Don Bacon, who represents metropolitan Omaha, said: "The process to undo an election is shameful because no high crimes or misdemeanors have been committed.
"There is only the majority's disdain for the president, and that is not an impeachable offense," he said.
During a telephone interview when Fortenberry left the House floor briefly, the 1st District congressman said "the intensity of those who believe in impeachment is much higher" than the majority view of most Nebraskans who are less engaged and that is reflected in his mail and phone traffic.
In 2016, Trump handily won eastern Nebraska's 1st District, besting Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by more than 58,000 votes.
"I think a majority of Nebraskans are concerned about this impeachment," Fortenberry said.
You have free articles remaining.
Fortenberry, who is completing his 15th year in Congress, said he believes the philosophical division in the House is "much more volatile than it's ever been."
"It's shirts vs. skins," he said, reflecting what he described as "a deep division.
"This is a cathartic moment," he said.
The historic impeachment debate, telecast live and streamed online, was a drama with no suspense since the end of the day's story was clear from the beginning.
The Democratic House would impeach the president; the Republican Senate would exonerate him later.
Moments after the House voted, Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska said the process was unfair and secretive.
"House Democrats did not provide President Trump the basic fairness afforded to other presidents in past impeachment inquiries," she said in a statement. "As disappointed as I am in the way these proceedings were conducted in the House, I must now fulfill my constitutional duty as a juror in a Senate trial and I will assess all information as it becomes available to me.”
A trial in the Senate is expected after the first of the year, and before and after that, Fortenberry hopes Congress can "come back and do something good together."
"It would be healthy for Congress to try to get some things done," he said.
Fortenberry even has an idea to try to trigger that possibility.
"A one-line bill" that would focus on health care and the escalating cost of prescription drugs by allowing manufacturers to sell insulin directly to the patient, bypassing layers of what he described as unnecessary costs.
"It might create a bipartisan moment," Fortenberry said. "It's easier to be 'no;' let's try to get to 'yes' now."
Concluding his brief remarks on the floor of the House later, Fortenberry said: "Let's get back to work."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon