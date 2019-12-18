President Trump impeached; Nebraska House members join Republicans in voting no

"House Democrats did not provide President Trump the basic fairness afforded to other presidents in past impeachment inquiries," she said in a statement. "As disappointed as I am in the way these proceedings were conducted in the House, I must now fulfill my constitutional duty as a juror in a Senate trial and I will assess all information as it becomes available to me.”

A trial in the Senate is expected after the first of the year, and before and after that, Fortenberry hopes Congress can "come back and do something good together."

"It would be healthy for Congress to try to get some things done," he said.

Fortenberry even has an idea to try to trigger that possibility.

"A one-line bill" that would focus on health care and the escalating cost of prescription drugs by allowing manufacturers to sell insulin directly to the patient, bypassing layers of what he described as unnecessary costs.

"It might create a bipartisan moment," Fortenberry said. "It's easier to be 'no;' let's try to get to 'yes' now."

Concluding his brief remarks on the floor of the House later, Fortenberry said: "Let's get back to work."

