You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
President Trump cites Nebraska as one of the areas that could rebound more quickly from coronavirus
View Comments
editor's pick topical

President Trump cites Nebraska as one of the areas that could rebound more quickly from coronavirus

Virus Outbreak Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing Saturday at the White House.

 PATRICK SEMANSKY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump on Monday cited Nebraska and Iowa as states that are more lightly affected by coronavirus and could perhaps get back to normal operations sooner than other areas.

Trump: "We can start thinking about — as an example, parts of our country are very lightly affected. Very small numbers. And, you know, you look at a state — great governor — Pete Ricketts, Nebraska. You look at the kind of numbers they have out there. They have one of the great — one of the great hospitals there, too, relative to what we’re talking about. But you look at Nebraska, you look at Idaho, you look at Iowa, you look at many — I could name many countries that are handling it very, very well and that are not affected to the same extent, or, frankly, not even nearly to the extent of New York, which is really …

Question from reporter: "And just — and maybe Dr. Birx can speak to this — do you share the president’s optimism that in a week we might have a situation where we can say, you know, there’s a few hot spots, but much of the country will be (inaudible)."

Trump: "Well, I didn’t say a week, but I said soon. It’s going to be soon. It’s not going to be three or four months, as some people were saying and a lot of people thought originally."

Ricketts extends tax filing deadline, praises crowd compliance
Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln
Nebraska senators advance emergency funding for COVID-19
Nebraska state agency workers want more safeguards with virus spreading

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+4
Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln
Local Business News
editor's pick featured

Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln

  • Matt Olberding
  • Updated

Many companies have pledged to pay employees for at least the next two weeks, ranging from large retailers such as Kohl's and The Buckle to small local businesses such as Sandy's. But plenty of people are finding themselves out of work with no pay.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News