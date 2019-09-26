House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be the keynote speaker at the Nebraska Democratic Party's annual Morrison Exon fundraiser on Oct. 26 in Omaha.
Pelosi's decision to come to a rural red state carries with it a message that Democrats are preparing to compete everywhere in 2020.
And the visit to Nebraska is packaged with the lure of a potential presidential electoral vote, one that Democratic nominee Barack Obama vigorously sought and won 11 years ago.
The Nebraska Democratic Party is "working to deliver that blue dot once again by flipping congressional seats red to blue and sending our Democratic nominee to the White House with an electoral vote," state party Chair Jane Kleeb said Thursday.
“Speaker Pelosi's bold leadership and tenacity are unparalleled and vital in this period of chaos and scandal being caused by the Republicans and the Trump administration," she said.
Democrats have their eye not only on metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District electoral vote -- which Obama snared in 2008 -- but also eastern Nebraska's 1st District vote, Kleeb said in a telephone interview.
"We expect to be competitive," she said.
In 2008, the late Sen. John McCain's victory margin over Obama in the 1st District, which includes Lincoln, was 27,000 votes out of 270,000 cast.
“It my privilege to speak to all of our great Nebraska Democrats,” Pelosi said in a statement accompanying the announcement.
“We are in a fight for the soul of our country. I tell women all across the country to know their power. As the Nebraska Democrats celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, there is no better time to show our power.
"There is no substitute for hard work, and the Nebraska Democrats are ready with a plan, leaders and candidates to win," Pelosi said.
You have free articles remaining.
"We need to replace Representatives Bacon, Fortenberry and Smith along with Senator Ben Sasse with authentic Democrats who stand up for families rather than give political cover to President Trump.”
Kleeb said landing Pelosi for the Nebraska party's biggest annual event was a three-month investment of time and hard work with active help from Pelosi's daughter, Christine, a political strategist in California.
"We made it clear that we can't win unless we fight on the ground," Kleeb said. "We need to have resources and have some of our national leaders come to rural states."
Soon, Kleeb said, she will be announcing a Democratic National Committee investment in Nebraska's Democratic Party.
Kleeb has authored a book called "Harvest the Vote: How Democrats Can Win Again In Rural America" that will be published on Jan. 21.
"Democrats need to start talking to rural voters," she said, "and fight for them.
"I understand why Democratic leaders don't see a path to victory in rural states, but they need to put trust into leaders on the ground. We have a path to victory in Nebraska."
Nebraska's unique system of rewarding electoral votes allowed Obama to snare the 2nd District electoral vote in 2008.
Instead of handing all of the state's electoral votes to the statewide winner, Nebraska awards one electoral vote to the winner in each of the three congressional districts while assigning the other two votes to the statewide victor.
The Nebraska Democratic Party will present its annual volunteer, party leader and elected official awards at its October event, including three new awards named after Sen. Ben Nelson, the late Anne Boyle and the late Frank LaMere.