Omaha woman will cast 'magical' electoral vote for Biden, Harris

In 2008, Barack Obama won that electoral vote.

Lincoln cast a similar percentage of its presidential votes for Biden, too. But Lancaster County was the only county in the 1st District to favor the Democratic presidential nominee, and its electoral vote was easily claimed by Republican President Donald Trump.

"Precious held down the fort in the 2nd District," Democratic State Chair Jane Kleeb said. "She is amazing."

McKesson is a single mom with a 16-year-old daughter and is the caregiver for a 36-year-old brother who is paralyzed from the neck down as a result of gunshot wounds suffered in Omaha in 2009.

Her daughter is pursuing college scholarship opportunities now, McKesson said, "and I'm hoping she will be able to go to Howard University" in Washington, D.C. — Harris' alma mater.

When her brother missed the practical deadline for casting his mail-in vote earlier this month and told McKesson how much he wanted to be able to vote in this election, she walked with him in his wheelchair a mile to the polling place.

"I am overwhelmed with joy for so many people who believed this year that this is our vote," McKesson said.