Nebraska's Republican delegates praise state, Trump during small in-person convention

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — Nebraska Republicans proclaimed their support for President Donald Trump on Monday as the party officially nominated him for another four years in the White House.

The roll call of the states at national nominating conventions is typically a colorful and boisterous affair, with the camera moving from delegation to delegation in a crowded arena.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however, each state has sent only a handful of GOP delegates to the gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Many of the high-profile, primetime speeches this week will be delivered remotely.

Democrats last week staged a roll call that relied heavily on prerecorded clips of each delegation announcing votes from their home states.

Republicans instead went with an in-person tally in Charlotte, having representatives from each state declare their votes in front of a white background bearing #RNC2020 hashtags.

There was no suspense over the outcome, but the roll call gave each delegation a chance to brag on their home states, as well as talk up their party’s virtues.