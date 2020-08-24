Nebraska's Republican delegates praise state, Trump during small in-person convention

WASHINGTON — Nebraska Republicans proclaimed their support for President Donald Trump on Monday as the party officially nominated him for another four years in the White House.
The roll call of the states at national nominating conventions is typically a colorful and boisterous affair, with the camera moving from delegation to delegation in a crowded arena.
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however, each state has sent only a handful of GOP delegates to the gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Many of the high-profile, primetime speeches this week will be delivered remotely.
Democrats last week staged a roll call that relied heavily on prerecorded clips of each delegation announcing votes from their home states.
Republicans instead went with an in-person tally in Charlotte, having representatives from each state declare their votes in front of a white background bearing #RNC2020 hashtags.
There was no suspense over the outcome, but the roll call gave each delegation a chance to brag on their home states, as well as talk up their party’s virtues.
“Nebraska is the Cornhusker State,” Nebraska GOP Chairman Dan Welch said as he announced the votes. “We’re the Big Red state and home to some of the greatest people in the world.”
Welch said he spoke on behalf of the state’s Republicans, including other convention delegates and Gov. Pete Ricketts.
“And my little Republicans at home, Wyatt and Barrett Welch, 3 and 4 years old, we’re doing this for them and their future,” Welch said. “I cast 36 votes for the current and next president of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.”
