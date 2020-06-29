Nebraskans react to Supreme Court decision on abortion case

Nebraska civil rights organizations on Monday applauded a U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn a Louisiana law that would have struck a major blow against abortion rights.
Meanwhile, several anti-abortion groups and politicians said the latest ruling further eroded faith in the nation's highest court's ability to rule with impartiality.
The case stemmed from a 2014 Louisiana law requiring doctors at abortion clinics to have admitting privileges to nearby hospitals, which opponents said created unreasonable barriers for women to access abortions, and forced all but one abortion clinic in Louisiana to close.
Similar legislation enacted in Texas was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2016, when then-Justice Anthony Kennedy sided with the court's four liberals to rule the law's requirement had no medical benefit.
On Monday, Chief Justice John Roberts was the swing vote in the 5-4 decision, writing that legal doctrine requires the court to treat like cases alike barring any special circumstances.
"The Louisiana law imposes a burden on access to abortion just as severe as that imposed by the Texas law, for the same reasons," Roberts wrote in a concurring opinion. "Therefore, Louisiana's law cannot stand under our precedents."
Abortion opponents, including Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called Monday's decision the result of "bad lawyering."
"If the court cares about preserving its legitimacy as a non-political institution, then it shouldn't make decisions based on how its judgments will be perceived politically," Sasse said in a statement. "The problem with today's decision is absolutely terrible jurisprudence."
The Nebraska Family Alliance said the decision to uphold the Louisiana law at the center of the June Medical Services v. Russo case "weakens the public's confidence in an impartial justice system and the rule of law."
"Abortion harms women and ends the life of an innocent human being," said Karen Bowling, Nebraska Family Alliance's executive director. "Instead of protecting mothers and their babies, the court's decision allows abortion clinics to skirt around common-sense health and safety regulations."
Bowling said Nebraska Family Alliance "will never quit working to build a culture of life and protect the most vulnerable in our state."
The Nebraska Catholic Conference said the decision gives a privileged status to abortion clinics that it says profits from abortion while escaping liability for injury done to mothers.
"(Monday's) Supreme Court decision ... further entrenches the abortion industry's unique and underserved privilege of non-accountability to the law and those they injure," said Marion Miner, an associate director for the Catholic Conference.
And Nebraska Right to Life called the decision "an affront to unborn babies and their mothers."
"(The ruling) further solidifies the idea that abortion facilities do not have to meet common sense standards of other medical entities," executive director Julie Schmit-Albin said. "That is a sad commentary on the protection afforded abortionists who are performing invasive medical and chemical procedures."
The ACLU of Nebraska, on the other hand, lauded the decision as affirming longstanding precedent protecting the right for women to seek abortions without undue burdens placed on them by the government.
"Like any deeply personal medical situation, decisions about abortion care belong to patients and their physicians -- not politicians," said Scout Richters, ACLU of Nebraska's legal and policy counsel. "Instead of trying to push care out of reach, state lawmakers should be working together to expand access to quality, affordable reproductive health care, including abortion, contraception, prenatal care and preventative screenings."
Richters said individuals have a right to make health care decisions that are the best for themselves and their families.
The civil rights group noted that since the Supreme Court recognized the constitutional right to abortion in Roe v. Wade, Nebraska had enacted several laws that restrict access to the procedure, while still other abortion-related legislation remains before the Legislature.
In the final days of the 90-day session last year, lawmakers passed a measure (LB209) from Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston requiring the state Department of Health and Human Services to provide women information on how to reverse a medication abortion.
Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt introduced a bill (LB872) early in the 2020 session to repeal the law, pointing to a scientific study that showed the so-called abortion reversal regimen was potentially dangerous to a woman's health.
That bill failed to advance out of the Judiciary Committee, however.
Another bill (LB814), introduced by Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist, prohibiting dismemberment abortions on a live fetus, also failed to advance from committee, but Geist filed a motion to move her priority legislation to the full Legislature for debate.
Her motion was filed March 11, shortly before the Legislature recessed due to the coronavirus. Lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene July 20.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!