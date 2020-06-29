Nebraskans react to Supreme Court decision on abortion case

And Nebraska Right to Life called the decision "an affront to unborn babies and their mothers."

"(The ruling) further solidifies the idea that abortion facilities do not have to meet common sense standards of other medical entities," executive director Julie Schmit-Albin said. "That is a sad commentary on the protection afforded abortionists who are performing invasive medical and chemical procedures."

The ACLU of Nebraska, on the other hand, lauded the decision as affirming longstanding precedent protecting the right for women to seek abortions without undue burdens placed on them by the government.

"Like any deeply personal medical situation, decisions about abortion care belong to patients and their physicians -- not politicians," said Scout Richters, ACLU of Nebraska's legal and policy counsel. "Instead of trying to push care out of reach, state lawmakers should be working together to expand access to quality, affordable reproductive health care, including abortion, contraception, prenatal care and preventative screenings."

Richters said individuals have a right to make health care decisions that are the best for themselves and their families.