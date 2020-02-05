Nebraska senators, representatives applaud State of the Union

“Tonight, the president delivered a very American, meat-and-potatoes speech, with a very important emphasis on national security, keeping you safe, and getting health care right. He had a particular initiative that is dear my heart and those of many Nebraskans called The Trillion Trees. I think it's very important for Republicans to embrace this space of environmental security.

“When that military family was reunited, it brought tears to my eyes.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Adrian Smith:

“Tonight, President Trump presented an optimistic agenda to continue growing economic opportunity for all Americans. He has worked hard to fulfill his promises to update NAFTA, hold China accountable, reduce burdensome regulations, reform the tax code and make our nation and the world safer. I agree there is much more work to be done, and I look forward to building on our accomplishments.”

Rep. Don Bacon:

“Tonight, we heard from the president about our once-again strong economy and his visionary approach to helping everyone thrive and in new opportunities. Not only is our economy strong, but military strength has been restored and we are respected once again.