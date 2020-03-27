Nebraska's House members support coronavirus relief bill

The U.S. House rushed President Donald Trump a $2.2 trillion rescue package its members approved on a voice vote. Trump said he would sign it immediately. Here's what Nebraska's House members said about the package:
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry: "This is an unprecedented crisis, requiring an unprecedented response. With this battle plan from our government—and the sacrifice and courage of the American people—we will fight back, we will help our sick, and we will restore our great nation. I support the bill."
Rep. Don Bacon: "The bill isn't perfect and it's too costly, but I will vote for it. In the end, it helps those out of work, keeps businesses running and workers on payroll, and our healthcare field will receive more support. We must act now and get relief to where it's needed."
Rep. Adrian Smith: “This package is aimed at providing assistance for Americans with tax relief, benefits for those who need it, and helping our businesses stay afloat so we can resume a strong economy when the pandemic subsides. I worked to ensure rural America was not left behind and am pleased this bill addresses the funding needs of critical access hospitals, expands telehealth access for Medicare beneficiaries and provides funding to address dropping agricultural prices. Although I have concerns about the price tag of this bill, the consequences of doing nothing are too great. We must act for the American people.”
