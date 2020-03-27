Nebraska's House members support coronavirus relief bill

The U.S. House rushed President Donald Trump a $2.2 trillion rescue package its members approved on a voice vote. Trump said he would sign it immediately. Here's what Nebraska's House members said about the package:

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry: "This is an unprecedented crisis, requiring an unprecedented response. With this battle plan from our government—and the sacrifice and courage of the American people—we will fight back, we will help our sick, and we will restore our great nation. I support the bill."

Rep. Don Bacon: "The bill isn't perfect and it's too costly, but I will vote for it. In the end, it helps those out of work, keeps businesses running and workers on payroll, and our healthcare field will receive more support. We must act now and get relief to where it's needed."