Nebraska Republicans select national delegates at remote state convention

Trump has expressed a desire to have a full house and electric atmosphere for his speech accepting the party's nomination for a second term.

In other action during their state convention, Nebraska Republicans reelected J. L. Spray of Lincoln as national committeeman and former state Sen. Lydia Brasch of Bancroft as national committeewoman.

Republican National Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel addressed the convention remotely, declaring that "we need you to deliver the 2nd District" for Trump in November while reelecting Bacon to a third term in the House of Representatives.

Nebraska divides its five presidential electoral votes, with one vote allocated to the winner of each of the three House districts while two votes go to the statewide winner.

In 2008, Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama won the 2nd District electoral vote, defeating Republican nominee John McCain in the metropolitan Omaha district.

In brief addresses delivered online, Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse urged Republican voters to deliver in November.

Urging a firm commitment to reelect Trump, Fischer said the United States "needs strong leadership (and) candidates who share our values" at a time of "violence and vandalism" in the country.