Nebraska Republicans select national delegates at remote state convention

The Nebraska Republican Party conducted its first-ever virtual state convention over the weekend, selecting a delegation to the 2020 GOP national convention dotted with familiar names.
Among the delegates will be Rep. Don Bacon, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, State Auditor Charlie Janssen, state Sen. John Arch of La Vista and Hal Daub, former congressman, former Omaha mayor and former University of Nebraska regent.
Former state Sens. John Kuehn of Heartwell and Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha will also be delegates to the national convention.
The state convention, originally scheduled to meet in Kearney, was moved online in view of the continuing threat from the coronavirus and the need to to avoid large gatherings and maintain physical distancing.
While Nebraska Republicans chose to be cautious, President Donald Trump continues to attempt to move the party's national convention from Charlotte because North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is insisting on social distancing standards and face masks, raising the prospect of a half-empty arena in August.
At the president's insistence, the GOP is looking at moving the convention, or at least parts of it, to another city with Phoenix, Dallas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Savannah, Georgia, under active consideration. Other possibilities include Las Vegas and the Florida cities of Orlando and Jacksonville.
Trump has expressed a desire to have a full house and electric atmosphere for his speech accepting the party's nomination for a second term.
In other action during their state convention, Nebraska Republicans reelected J. L. Spray of Lincoln as national committeeman and former state Sen. Lydia Brasch of Bancroft as national committeewoman.
Republican National Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel addressed the convention remotely, declaring that "we need you to deliver the 2nd District" for Trump in November while reelecting Bacon to a third term in the House of Representatives.
Nebraska divides its five presidential electoral votes, with one vote allocated to the winner of each of the three House districts while two votes go to the statewide winner.
In 2008, Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama won the 2nd District electoral vote, defeating Republican nominee John McCain in the metropolitan Omaha district.
In brief addresses delivered online, Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse urged Republican voters to deliver in November.
Urging a firm commitment to reelect Trump, Fischer said the United States "needs strong leadership (and) candidates who share our values" at a time of "violence and vandalism" in the country.
Sasse urged Republicans to "make sure Gov. (Pete) Ricketts gets the help he needs in the Legislature."
Republicans, as well as Nebraska Democrats, are heavily focused on this year's contests for seats in the nonpartisan Legislature.
