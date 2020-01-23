Nebraska politicians laud Trump's action to lift federal protection from nation's waterways

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said the new rule builds on the great work the Trump administration has been doing to cut red tape. "The rule respects states’ rights, and protects our farmers and ranchers from federal government overreach.”

Sen. Ben Sasse said the final action on the water rules was a win for the state's farmers and ranchers.

"Bureaucrats have no place regulating puddles in Nebraska, and the Obama administration was wrong for trying this nonsense. No one cares more about land and water resources than our farmers and ranchers. Nebraskans feed the world and are on the leading edge of conservation,” he said in a release.

The administration says the changes would allow farmers to plow their fields without fear of unintentionally straying over the banks of a federally protected dry creek, bog or ditch. But the government's own figures show it is real estate developers and those in other nonfarm business sectors that take out the most permits for impinging on wetlands and waterways, and stand to reap the biggest regulatory and financial relief.

The final rule will be published in the Federal Register in the next few days and become effective 60 days after that.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.