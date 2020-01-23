Nebraska politicians, ag groups laud Trump's action to lift federal protection from nation's waterways

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said the move puts Nebraskans back in charge of the state's water resources while addressing the higher costs and federal overreach of the regulations.

“I applaud the Trump administration for taking this next step which includes a much narrower definition of 'Waters of the United States' than the 2015 rule," said Fischer, who has lead efforts to stop Obama-era rules.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said the new rule builds on the great work the Trump administration has been doing to cut red tape. "The rule respects states’ rights, and protects our farmers and ranchers from federal government overreach.”

Sen. Ben Sasse said the final action on the water rules was a win for the state's farmers and ranchers.

"Bureaucrats have no place regulating puddles in Nebraska, and the Obama administration was wrong for trying this nonsense. No one cares more about land and water resources than our farmers and ranchers. Nebraskans feed the world and are on the leading edge of conservation,” he said in a release.