Nebraska officials praise Trump's pick for Supreme Court

Several prominent Nebraskans released statements Saturday following President Donald Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Coney Barrett is "highly qualified to serve on our nation's highest court."

"She has an outstanding record of respecting the Constitution and the rule of law, and I strongly urge the U.S. Senate to swiftly confirm her nomination," he said.

Sen. Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that will hold hearings on Coney Barrett, said she is a "brilliant legal thinker and will be an excellent Supreme Court Justice."

"Despite her unsurpassed character, reputation, and intellect, this confirmation process will be nasty," Sasse said. "Why? Because too many on the left (and sadly some on the right as well) want judges who will substitute their own will for the law. Judge Barrett is not that kind of judge."

Sen. Deb Fischer said she was "encouraged" by Trump's pick.

"As a young mother on the 7th circuit court with a history clerking for Justice Scalia, she is a brilliant choice," Fischer said. "In the coming days, I look forward to meeting with Judge Barrett in person and reviewing her record carefully."

