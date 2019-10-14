Sen. Deb Fischer said Monday the national security interests of the United States "require continued commitment to the mission in Syria and now is not the time to disengage in the face of Turkey's reckless incursion."
The Republican senator's statement ran counter to President Donald Trump's expressed determination to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria after apparently initially accepting or giving the green light to Turkey's decision to invade northern Syria.
In the process, the president abandoned Kurdish allies who now are under attack by Turkish forces.
Other members of Nebraska's all-Republican congressional delegation also expressed opposition to Trump's decision.
Fischer, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said "the Kurds have been some of our strongest partners in our fight against ISIS."
U.S. departure "will leave a vacuum in the region which benefits Russia, Iran and the Assad regime" in Syria, she said.
"Turkey's actions have put the fight against radical extremism at risk," Fischer said, "and have given ISIS and Al Qaeda an opportunity to regroup and regrow."
Fischer's break with Trump on the issue marked a rare public disagreement with the president.
Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who earlier had described the president's retreat as "this bad decision," said "retreating is a mistake."
You have free articles remaining.
"The Kurds -- including many of the few remaining Christians in Syria -- are our allies who fought alongside us against ISIS," Sasse said Monday.
Turkish President Recep Erdogan "is a bad guy who has thrown the region into chaos and bloodshed as ISIS works to regroup," the senator said.
In his earlier remarks, Sasse said Trump "needs to know that this bad decision will likely result in the slaughter of allies who fought with us, including women and children.
"I hope the president will listen to his generals and reconsider," the senator said.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said the U.S. presence along the Turkey-Syria border "served as a buffer against ISIS and a deterrent against Turkey's worst inclination -- an attack on neighboring Kurds, an ethnic minority trained and equipped by U.S. special forces to fight ISIS in Syria.
"The hard reality is this: We aligned with the Kurds to defeat ISIS, not our uncertain NATO ally Turkey, with whom the Kurdish people have waged a centuries-long war.
"A disintegration of Kurdish operations in Northern Syria creates the potential for the regeneration of ISIS and vulnerability to charges that the U.S. doesn't keep its commitments," the Lincoln congressman said.
Rep. Don Bacon, who co-chairs a bipartisan congressional caucus composed of 19 veterans, released a statement from the For Country Caucus calling upon Trump to "take steps to end Turkey's aggression and immediately stop the removal of U.S. troops from Syria.
"We should not retreat and abandon our Kurdish allies, who fought and died by our sides the last eight years," the House members said.