Nebraska's all-Republican delegation split its votes Wednesday as the House approved a bipartisan deal temporarily suspending the debt ceiling and increasing budget caps.
Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon supported the compromise package negotiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration.
Rep. Adrian Smith voted no.
"I cannot support a budget that raises spending this much without needed budget reforms," Smith said.
"By lifting budget caps and raising the debt ceiling without corresponding spending cuts, we only push the problem to a later date without a solution."
The agreement raises budget caps by $321 million and suspends the debt ceiling until July 2021.
Fortenberry said that "if we didn't act, we risked a future government shutdown, a worse deal in the end, debt and higher expenditures.
"It is important to note that this budget represents an increase of discretionary spending of 2 percent, keeping it below 2011 levels," he said.
Bacon said President Donald Trump "asked for a yes vote on this because a no vote would have resulted in months of budget instability, higher deficits, a weakened national defense, the removal of $7 billion for border security and elimination of pro-life protections that he has put in place."
The agreement "funds our most urgent national priorities and provides fiscal stability for our growing economy," Bacon said.
Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse described the deal as "bad news."
"Both parties yet again agreed to spend more money that we don't have and the swamp just got swampier," he said.