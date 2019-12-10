Nebraska House members describe voting rights bill as federal intrusion

Nebraska's three House members say they opposed legislation to restore targeted minority voting rights protections that had been included in the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act largely to avoid federal interference in elections.

Rep. Adrian Smith expressed concern that House Democrats viewed the issue as "an opportunity to implement an expansive federal law which would effectively block popular methods for protecting the integrity of our elections, such as voter ID laws."

The new voting rights bill was passed by the House last week on what was essentially a party-line vote.

The 228-187 count reflected unanimous Democratic support and the vote of a single Republican.

"It is important to note that our secretary of state aggressively opposes this change of law, as it would potentially federalize our local elections," Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said.

At issue was a bill that would have restored voting rights protections that were erased when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down provisions authorizing federal oversight of elections in states with a history of discrimination against minority citizens.

"I am in full support of the Voting Rights Act to protect persons from the injustice of structural discrimination," Fortenberry said.

