Nebraska Appleseed on Monday condemned the Trump administration's proposal to block legal immigrants from a pathway to lawful permanent residence or U.S. citizenship if they have made use of public assistance programs.
"This new policy drastically reshapes our immigration system in favor of the wealthy," the Lincoln-based organization stated.
"This policy is another in a long line of harsh, anti-immigrant policies proposed by the administration that threatens the stability of hardworking families and sows fear and uncertainty in communities across the country," Darcy Tromanhauser, Appleseed's immigrants and communities program director, said.
"The administration is punishing immigrant families, particularly those of color, for access to critical programs that provide healthy food, health care and housing," she said.
The new policy would impact legal immigrants who make use of public benefits such as Medicaid, food stamps and housing assistance.
"We need policies that build safe, healthy and thriving communities," Tromanhauser said.
"Working families should be able to meet their basic needs -- keep the lights on, feed their kids, see a doctor -- without fear of losing their chance to become lawful permanent residents."