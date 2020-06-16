Nebraska Democratic Party withdraws support from its Senate nominee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska Democratic Party officials have withdrawn party support from Democratic Senate nominee Chris Janicek following his refusal to withdraw from the race in the wake of allegations that he made sexually inappropriate comments about a staff member in a group text.

Janicek vowed to remain in the race and said he will continue to pursue his bid to unseat Republican Sen. Ben Sasse without party support.

The party said its state officials met with Janicek on Thursday and asked him to decline the Democratic Senate nomination and file a form with the secretary of state requesting that his name be removed from the November ballot.

That would give the party an opportunity to replace him with a different candidate.

Janicek told the party on Monday he would not withdraw, according to a news release from the party.

"I made a mistake, I acknowledge it and I have apologized for it," he said during a telephone interview on Tuesday.

"I issued an apology through text message and voicemail," he said. "I met with her (the former staff member) and she accepted our apology."

Janicek suggested that part of what may be at issue is a difference of viewpoints on issues.