Medicaid expansion on course for Oct. 1 start

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 100 new state employees will help launch expansion of Medicaid coverage to an estimated 90,000 Nebraskans, scheduled to begin Oct. 1.

"We're right on pace," Jeremy Brunssen, interim medical director of the Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care in the Department of Health and Human Services, said Monday.

DHHS CEO Dannette Smith said "we want to get the word out" so that eligible Nebraskans will be aware of the new program, which implements an initiative approved by Nebraska voters in November 2018.

The new program will provide medical coverage for working-age adults 19 to 64 with incomes below 138% of the federal poverty level. That equates to an income of $17,236 for a single individual or $35,535 for a family of four.

Ricketts said the state is still waiting for federal approval of a waiver that would require applicants to comply with a number of requirements to qualify for full benefits, including dental and vision services and over-the-counter drugs.

Smith said 68 new employees have been hired to help determine eligibility; Brunssen said 55 will work at the call center.

Information is available at accessnebraska.org.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.