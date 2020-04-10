Medicaid expansion encounters another obstacle in Nebraska

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska's Medicaid expansion plan will not be fully implemented when it becomes effective on Oct. 1.

The 90,000 low-income Nebraskans in the workforce who will be newly eligible for coverage will have access to basic Medicaid benefits, but most will not have access to coverage for dental and vision services or over-the-counter medication because of the newest delay mandated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Ricketts administration has proposed that those specific benefits in Nebraska must be earned by participation in wellness, personal responsibility and community engagement activities.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CMS (the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) has focused considerable time and attention toward addressing this unprecedented public health emergency," the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday.

"As a result, CMS has notified DHHS that approval of Nebraska's expansion demonstration waiver will not be finished in time for Nebraska's planned expansion."

The Ricketts administration unveiled its plan one year ago.