McCollister endorses Biden, invites other Nebraska Republicans to join

"I don't care if these people vote for you," he wrote. "Call this out. There are some things more important than winning elections.

"Protect our democracy," he wrote.

In a recent response to a Twitter critic, McCollister wrote: "You can have Trump. I'll take Lincoln."

During an interview, McCollister said it will be "interesting to see how the Republican Party reconstitutes itself after Trump gets beaten" in November.

"I think institutions in our country are so strong" that the president could not successfully contest election results if he is defeated, McCollister said.

Trump often suggests that he might challenge the results of an election that is likely to be primarily conducted by mail.

"I would not be surprised if Biden wins the Omaha (congressional) district electoral vote," the senator said. Former Democratic President Barack Obama won that vote in 2008.

"I think this November's ballot issues give Democrats a tailwind," McCollister said.

Ballot issues in Nebraska may include expanded gambling, approval of medical marijuana and a curb on payday lending interest rates.