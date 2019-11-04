Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a key ally of President Donald Trump, will speak at a Republican fundraising dinner in Omaha on Saturday.
The event will be held at Champions Run, a private country club.
Graham has played a significant role in gaining Senate approval of a parade of judicial nominations made by Trump during the past three years, including the hotly contested confirmation of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.
You have free articles remaining.
Sen. Ben Sasse is a member of that committee and a candidate for reelection next year.
Graham has said he would hand the judiciary chairmanship back to Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa in the next Congress. Grassley left to chair the Senate Finance Committee, but asked to return to Judiciary next year.