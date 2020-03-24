You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln health center included in federal coronavirus grants
Bluestem Health

The People’s Health Center became Bluestem Health in January 2018, with four offices, including the center’s headquarters at 1021 N. 27th St.

 Courtesy photo

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $522,777 in grants to seven health centers in Nebraska to help fund their preparedness and response to the coronavirus.

Included on the list is Bluestem Health Main Clinics in Lincoln, which received $73,607. 

Bluestem, formerly known as the People's Health Center, is a federally qualified primary care health center with five locations in Lincoln.

Other grants went to health centers in Omaha, Gering, Columbus, Grand Island and Norfolk.

Health center recipients in Nebraska may use these awards to address screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and boost their telehealth capacity in response to the coronavirus pandemic, HHS said.

The grants are funneled through the Health Resources and Services Administration, which is making $100 million in immediate funding available to health centers nationwide.

"HRSA-funded health centers have been and will be critical players in our national response to the COVID-19 pandemic," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in announcing the grants. 

Health centers will have the flexibility to meet needs in their communities, HHS said, including expanded screening and testing capacity, purchase of supplies such as personal protective equipment and providing safety education. 

