Kerrey tells Fortenberry he's a Nebraskan who supports Bolz

In a letter responding to receipt of fundraising appeals from Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, former Democratic Sen. Bob Kerrey cited the need for strong health care programs as a primary reason he is supporting Fortenberry's opponent, Democratic congressional nominee Kate Bolz.

Kerrey told Fortenberry he had received two of the congressman's campaign fundraising emails — one of which misspelled his last name — that referred to his own support of Bolz as an example of an appeal to "national activists and the wealthiest political class to quietly fund her campaign," implying in the process that Kerrey is no longer a Nebraskan because he lives in New York City now.

"This does not mean that I cannot continue to claim the state where I spent my first 58 years as my home just as it does not mean that someone like yourself who was not born in Nebraska can claim the state as their home," Kerrey told the congressman.

During recent return visits to Nebraska, Kerrey said, he spent time with his daughter who was being treated for breast cancer at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha and received his annual physical and approval for repair of his prosthetic in Omaha.

Kerrey lost the lower part of his right leg as a result of combat in Vietnam in 1969 when he was a member of a SEAL team.