Iowa caucuses bring out colorful stories

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Ten Democratic presidential candidates toured Fran Parr’s acreage outside Pacific Junction, ravaged by Missouri River floodwaters, in the last year.

From that perspective, the native Pennsylvanian had a bird’s-eye view of those who hoped to be the 46th president of the United States. And, as she told more than 150 Democratic caucusgoers in her precinct at Abraham Lincoln High School, Amy Klobuchar stood out among them.

“I wasn’t sold on anyone in particular,” Parr said. “I was so impressed with all the people she surrounded herself with, coming on the heels of when there was lots of upheaval in the White House.”

All in all, Parr was one of more than 400 Democrats who showed up at the school to caucus in what was a microcosm of what transpired across Iowa — and around the world — Monday night.

From the Missouri River to the Mississippi River, Iowans convened in schools, churches, community buildings, libraries, fire stations, wedding venues and bars — yes, there were several hosting caucuses — and even a bowling alley to have the first official say on candidates in the 2020 presidential campaign after more than two years of buildup.