Iowa caucuses bring out colorful stories

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Ten Democratic presidential candidates toured Fran Parr’s acreage outside Pacific Junction, ravaged by Missouri River floodwaters, in the last year.
From that perspective, the native Pennsylvanian had a bird’s-eye view of those who hoped to be the 46th president of the United States. And, as she told more than 150 Democratic caucusgoers in her precinct at Abraham Lincoln High School, Amy Klobuchar stood out among them.
“I wasn’t sold on anyone in particular,” Parr said. “I was so impressed with all the people she surrounded herself with, coming on the heels of when there was lots of upheaval in the White House.”
All in all, Parr was one of more than 400 Democrats who showed up at the school to caucus in what was a microcosm of what transpired across Iowa — and around the world — Monday night.
From the Missouri River to the Mississippi River, Iowans convened in schools, churches, community buildings, libraries, fire stations, wedding venues and bars — yes, there were several hosting caucuses — and even a bowling alley to have the first official say on candidates in the 2020 presidential campaign after more than two years of buildup.
In addition to the 1,678 traditional precincts across the state, the Iowa Democratic Party sponsored 87 satellite caucuses for the first time — including one as far afield as Tbilisi, Georgia, among a handful held overseas — to increase access. Historically, the in-person process has often precluded people on the basis of age, travel, work or college attendance.
Despite the logistics of the process, which can often take more than two hours, caucusgoers view participation in the first-in-the-nation event as a sacred duty.
“It’s an honor (to be first). It’s exciting. It’s an obligation, especially this time,” said Barbara Murkins, who caucused for former Vice President Joe Biden. “We’ve done it before, but this time is very important.”
That sense of pride was shared by seemingly every attendee in all three precincts that caucused at the high school.
The cafeteria was a veritable rainbow of campaign regalia. Seafoam-green balloons for Sen. Elizabeth Warren supporters, kelly-green “Amy Klobuchar will beat Donald Trump” shirts, blue-and-gold signs for Pete Buttigieg flanking a life-size cardboard cutout of the candidate.
Parr’s 4-year-old son Michael later secured nearly every balloon in the cafeteria.
After getting his mother’s blessing, Michael shouted to a mostly empty room: “Balloons make me so happy!”
His mother, meanwhile, was relieved that Klobuchar earned enough support in the precinct to reach the viability threshold of 15% — the minimum percentage needed to secure delegates for the county convention.
“You just don’t know,” Parr said. “I think everyone in every campaign didn’t know. I’m happy there was that quiet resolve and a critical mass of people.”
Of the six candidates to receive support in Precinct 10A, only Yang failed to meet that mark.
The five people at the Yang table were swarmed by the other candidates, putting on the hard sell to get members of the Yang Gang to realign.
Jonathyn Stiverson, a 17-year-old Abraham Lincoln High School student caucusing for the first time because he’s old enough to vote in November, was one of the five Yang backers who briefly became one of the most popular people in the room.
“After the second delegate, that was really overwhelming being surrounded by 30 people around me, trying to switch my candidate,” said Stiverson, a self-identified introvert who switched his support to Sanders on the second alignment.
Cheers of “Pete! Pete!” broke out when the first realigned to the Buttigieg camp. Applause soon followed from the Warren and Sanders preference groups when they pried away Yang supporters.
From the back, a Klobuchar supporter yelled, “We still love you!” as two men from Yang’s preference group left the cafeteria as uncommitted caucusgoers.
With 44 of the 400 delegates to the Pottawattamie County Democratic Convention up for grabs, the high school was the epicenter for southwest Iowa. Among the three at the school, Precinct 10A was the largest prize.
All in all, Buttigieg, Sanders and Warren each landed 10 delegates. Biden was right behind with nine. Klobuchar earned four, and Yang secured one.
Buttigieg’s big night was good news to Brian Rhoten, a former Republican caucusing for the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor in his first caucus as a Democrat.
“Coming into it, I was thinking Bernie, Biden and Pete would do really well,” he said. “I was very happy with how things worked out, with Pete winning this caucus.
But one thing made him even happier — the fact Iowa could rest after being in the world’s spotlight.
“I’m glad it’s over,” Rhoten said. “So many emails, phone calls, texts — including from me to my neighbors.”