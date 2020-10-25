Intense battle underway between Trump, Biden for Omaha district's electoral vote

Democratic State Chair Jane Kleeb is optimistic about the 2nd District, which includes portions of Sarpy County along with Omaha and Douglas County.

And she suggests that internal polling indicates that the 1st Congressional District electoral vote may also be within reach for the first time.

That's the eastern Nebraska district that includes Lincoln, a city that is likely to favor Biden. Though the next-largest city, Bellevue, typically leans slightly left, the bulk of the district — which includes Columbus, Fremont and Norfolk — has been reliably Republican.

Both Kleeb and Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, say their parties are fully engaged in the 2nd District with tens of thousands of phone calls and campaign literature drops at tens of thousands of doors.

"People in the district may already have been phone-called into oblivion," Hamilton said, noting that most people recently have just stopped answering those phone calls.

Republicans made 50,000 phone calls in the district during one Saturday, and they have targeted 170,000 doors with both volunteers and paid workers, he said.

"We're doing a full-court press on virtually every medium," Hamilton said, including radio and television.