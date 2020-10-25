Intense battle underway between Trump, Biden for Omaha district's electoral vote

Twelve years ago, Sen. Barack Obama's presidential campaign manager mapped out his favorite pathway to victory, and it led straight through Nebraska.
It depended on the single electoral vote that would be cast for the winner in metropolitan Omaha's 2nd Congressional District.
That was "my personal favorite target," David Plouffe wrote in his book "The Audacity to Win" after his candidate had been elected president.
With concentrated focus and targeted resources, Obama won that electoral vote in Nebraska — but it turned out he didn't need it.
When Plouffe "mused to Obama" during the campaign about his dream scenario of that single vote in Nebraska nudging the Illinois senator over the finish line, Plouffe said Obama was not as attracted to the drama of such a close call as he was.
"Plouffe, that's interesting daydreaming," Obama told him with a laugh. "Let's try not to have it all come down to Nebraska 2."
That electoral vote is in play once again this year as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden makes a bid for it in an electric election year.
President Donald Trump will fly to Omaha on Tuesday for a rally at Eppley Airfield to defend what is generally Republican home ground.
Nebraska is an overwhelmingly Republican state, but that's a competitive congressional district with 166,430 registered Republicans and 161,288 registered Democrats. Toss in 110,133 registered nonpartisans, and you've got a battleground.
A 'bare-knuckled' fight to the end: Southeast Nebraska legislative race a surprisingly bitter battle
It's a district that Trump won in 2016 by 6,534 votes.
Obama won it by 3,376 votes in 2008.
And now, in 2020, it's clearly in play.
And that is no secret: A New York Times story earlier this month showed Biden leading Trump in a NYT/Siena College poll in the district by seven percentage points, 48% to 41%.
More stunning is a FiveThirtyEight compilation of recent polling in Nebraska that showed Trump leading by only 6 points statewide. Democrats have not won a presidential race in Nebraska since President Lyndon Johnson defeated Republican nominee Barry Goldwater in 1964.
"Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District could play a decisive role in a very close election," the Times reported.
Nebraska and Maine are the only states that do not award all of their presidential electoral votes to the statewide winner. In Nebraska, one vote goes to the winner in each of the three congressional districts, while the state's other two electoral votes are awarded to the statewide victor.
Democratic State Chair Jane Kleeb is optimistic about the 2nd District, which includes portions of Sarpy County along with Omaha and Douglas County.
And she suggests that internal polling indicates that the 1st Congressional District electoral vote may also be within reach for the first time.
That's the eastern Nebraska district that includes Lincoln, a city that is likely to favor Biden. Though the next-largest city, Bellevue, typically leans slightly left, the bulk of the district — which includes Columbus, Fremont and Norfolk — has been reliably Republican.
Both Kleeb and Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, say their parties are fully engaged in the 2nd District with tens of thousands of phone calls and campaign literature drops at tens of thousands of doors.
"People in the district may already have been phone-called into oblivion," Hamilton said, noting that most people recently have just stopped answering those phone calls.
Republicans made 50,000 phone calls in the district during one Saturday, and they have targeted 170,000 doors with both volunteers and paid workers, he said.
"We're doing a full-court press on virtually every medium," Hamilton said, including radio and television.
Kleeb says the Biden team is fully engaged with a commitment of "significant money and staff, TV and radio, distribution of campaign material and over 25,000 Biden yard signs, some 65 to 70 percent of which will be in the 2nd District."
"What I'm seeing is the kind of energy and enthusiasm that tells me we can win," she said. "I think he'll win that electoral vote."
Kleeb said it's telling to see "how hard Republicans are coming at Democrats with drop pieces that distort and mock people," suggesting "that's the big indicator (that) Biden's up."
Twenty staff members are working through the Nebraska Democratic Party, she said, with voter registration efforts, 100,000 calls a week, distribution of yard signs, mailings, walk lists and "no-knock drop material," Kleeb said.
Hamilton said it's going to be close when the vote is counted, probably "win or lose within the margin of error" as measured by preelection polling results.
"Democrats have flooded the system early" in terms of voting turnout, he said. "Considerably more reliable Republicans have yet to cast their ballots."
In the end, he said, Republicans probably will need to "make up the margin with Election Day voting" on Nov. 3.
