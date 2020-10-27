Hagel supports Biden in 'defining election' for America

Next week's presidential election will "define the role of America in the world," former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel said Tuesday.

At issue is whether to continue to pursue a course of fractured alliances and abandoned treaties or whether to restore America's global leadership, he said.

And domestically, Hagel said, this election will help determine "whether we continue to go down the very dangerous path we are on at home or whether we try to work with each other and bring this country together," Hagel said during a telephone interview from his home in Virginia.

Hagel, Nebraska's former two-term Republican senator, is supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, a man he worked with when Biden was a Democratic senator and later when Hagel was a cabinet member and Biden was vice president in the Obama administration.

"That was a time when the Senate still worked," Hagel said, recalling his earliest working relationship with Biden. The Senate was "doing for the country, not for the party or the president," he said.

The oath of office is "not to a political party or a president," Hagel said. "Somehow, we've lost our North Star."