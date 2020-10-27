 Skip to main content
Hagel supports Biden in 'defining election' for America
Hagel supports Biden in 'defining election' for America

Joe Biden, Chuck Hagel, UNO

Former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel take part in the Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership at the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 2019.

 OMAHA WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO

Next week's presidential election will "define the role of America in the world," former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel said Tuesday.

At issue is whether to continue to pursue a course of fractured alliances and abandoned treaties or whether to restore America's global leadership, he said.

And domestically, Hagel said, this election will help determine "whether we continue to go down the very dangerous path we are on at home or whether we try to work with each other and bring this country together," Hagel said during a telephone interview from his home in Virginia.

Hagel, Nebraska's former two-term Republican senator, is supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, a man he worked with when Biden was a Democratic senator and later when Hagel was a cabinet member and Biden was vice president in the Obama administration.

"That was a time when the Senate still worked," Hagel said, recalling his earliest working relationship with Biden. The Senate was "doing for the country, not for the party or the president," he said.

The oath of office is "not to a political party or a president," Hagel said.  "Somehow, we've lost our North Star."

"Republicans have been enablers" during Donald Trump's presidency, Hagel said. "Ben Sasse is right — only a little too late."

Sasse, a Republican senator who is seeking reelection in Nebraska this year, recently castigated Trump's foreign policy and "deficient" values during a telephone town hall with constituents, suggesting that the president cozies up to dictators and bungled the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result of all of that, Republicans are "staring down the barrel of a blue tsunami" on Election Day, Sasse said.

Hagel said the United States is confronted now with global issues that need cooperation.

"A global pandemic that's getting worse, environmental issues, trade and economic development challenges," he said.

But Trump trashes NATO, the World Trade Organization, the World Health Organization, the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement, the Paris climate change accord, the Iranian nuclear deal, Hagel said.

All of that disruption and withdrawal has weakened America, he said.

"We are isolated," he said. "We don't have the trust and confidence of our allies.  

"When America is off-balance," Hagel said, "the world becomes more dangerous.

"Our role in the world has been more important to us than to any other country. We couldn't project power without allies."

If America retreats and withdraws, Hagel said, "another country will fill that vacuum, (and) the next one might not be as judicious and benevolent with its power."

This will be the most defining election for the United States in the last 75 years, Hagel said, since the end of World War II. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

