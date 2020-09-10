Hagel says deep divisions threaten U.S. leadership

Former Nebraska Sen. Chuck Hagel said Thursday that today's deep divisions in the United States and the polarization of its politics threaten its unity and future role as world leader.
"This country is going to have to come together," the former U.S. secretary of defense said during a virtual speaking appearance before members of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, the Omaha Chamber of Commerce and the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
"It's up to us," Hagel said. "We're so much better than what we're showing today."
Hagel said "we're in for a rough few months and probably beyond" as the nation gears up for a presidential election showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
"And it's going to still be rough as we go into 2021," he said.
"But I think there's a great renaissance in this country on the other side," Hagel said. "A new sense of our destiny, a chance to show who we are."
Hagel, a former Republican senator who is supporting Biden, made no reference to his choice in the presidential contest, nor did he critique the performance of President Trump.
But he spoke about the threat to U.S. security and its position as a world leader if coalitions and alliances built and supported by previous presidents collapse.
"It would be a free-for-all in the world," Hagel said. "Those alliances are beneficially important to us. No one has gained more than us."
Trump has questioned the value of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and other current or proposed international agreements or partnerships.
"In our lifetime we may never have seen a world in so much chaos," Hagel said.
At home, he said, "we've been racially blind" and now are confronted on the streets and elsewhere by "racial and equity problems" that have gone untended along with the growth of "raw political polarization" in Washington.
"Never have we seen so much lapse of confidence in our institutions and leadership," he said. "Trust is at a record low."
In 1968, with the United States at war in Vietnam and violence confronting civil rights demonstrators on the streets at home, America found a way to "self-correct," Hagel said.
"We're going to have to find that again.
"This country is going to have to come together; it's up to us," he said.
