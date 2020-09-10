Hagel says deep divisions threaten U.S. leadership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Nebraska Sen. Chuck Hagel said Thursday that today's deep divisions in the United States and the polarization of its politics threaten its unity and future role as world leader.

"This country is going to have to come together," the former U.S. secretary of defense said during a virtual speaking appearance before members of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, the Omaha Chamber of Commerce and the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"It's up to us," Hagel said. "We're so much better than what we're showing today."

Hagel said "we're in for a rough few months and probably beyond" as the nation gears up for a presidential election showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

"And it's going to still be rough as we go into 2021," he said.

"But I think there's a great renaissance in this country on the other side," Hagel said. "A new sense of our destiny, a chance to show who we are."

Hagel, a former Republican senator who is supporting Biden, made no reference to his choice in the presidential contest, nor did he critique the performance of President Trump.