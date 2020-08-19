Hagel, meatpacking worker in Democratic National Convention spotlight

"There is no one more qualified than Joe Biden to be sitting at the head of the table in the Situation Room making decisions for this country," Hagel said.

Hagel wasn't the only Nebraskan who attracted attention during the second night of the national convention; a Nebraska meatpacking worker cast the state delegation's votes for Biden during the roll call of states.

Geraldine Waller, who has worked at the Smithfield Foods pork plant in Crete for 30 years, said meatpacking workers are among the Americans who "need a president who will have our backs."

"I work at a meatpacking plant, making sure grocery shelves stay full," she said. "They call us essential workers, but we get treated like we're expendable.

"Workers are dying from COVID, and a lot of us don't have paid sick leave or even quality protective equipment," she said.

"We are human beings. Not robots. Not disposable. We want to keep helping you feed your family," she told the national TV audience.

Waller spoke at a meatpacking worker rights rally on the steps of the state Capitol last month.

