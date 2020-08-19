Hagel, meatpacking worker in Democratic National Convention spotlight

"There is no one more qualified than Joe Biden to be sitting at the head of the table in the Situation Room making decisions for this country," Hagel said.
Hagel wasn't the only Nebraskan who attracted attention during the second night of the national convention; a Nebraska meatpacking worker cast the state delegation's votes for Biden during the roll call of states.
Geraldine Waller, who has worked at the Smithfield Foods pork plant in Crete for 30 years, said meatpacking workers are among the Americans who "need a president who will have our backs."
"I work at a meatpacking plant, making sure grocery shelves stay full," she said. "They call us essential workers, but we get treated like we're expendable.
"Workers are dying from COVID, and a lot of us don't have paid sick leave or even quality protective equipment," she said.
"We are human beings. Not robots. Not disposable. We want to keep helping you feed your family," she told the national TV audience.
Waller spoke at a meatpacking worker rights rally on the steps of the state Capitol last month.
Photos: Chuck Hagel through the years
Chuck and Tom Hagel
Chuck Hagel (right) and his brother Tom in Vietnam in 1968.
Courtesy photo
Tom and Chuck Hagel
Chuck and Tom Hagel in Vietnam in 1968.
Courtesy photo
Chuck Hagel
Chuck Hagel, seen here on Aug. 14, 1988.
Journal Star file photo
Hagel and his daughter
Chuck Hagel and his daughter, Allyn, are seen in this file photo.
Journal Star file photo
Ben Nelson and Chuck Hagel
U.S. Senate candidates Chuck Hagel (left) and then-Gov. Ben Nelson cross paths in Lincoln on Election Day 1996 as they spend one last day pounding the pavement in search of votes. Hagel won the race, but Nelson would join him in Washington after winning Nebraska's other Senate seat four years later.
TED KIRK/Journal Star file photo
Hagel family 1996
Senator Chuck Hagel and his wife, Lilibet, with their children, Ziller (left) and Allyn (right), in 1996.
Courtesy photo
Chuck Hagel, John McCain
Arizona Sen. John McCain came to Lincoln to campaign for Senate candidate Chuck Hagel in 1996.
Journal Star file photo
HAGEL LIEBERMAN
Senators Chuck Hagel, R-Neb., left, and Joe Lieberman, D-Conn., talk before their joint appearance on CBS's 'Face the Nation' in Washington Sunday, May 27, 2001. The senators spoke about upcoming changes in the Senate following Sen. Jim Jeffords' switch from the Republican Party.
KARIN COOPER/CBS
Chuck Hagel, Mike Johanns
In this file photo from May 12, 2003, then-Gov. Mike Johanns talks with then-Sen. Chuck Hagel before the arrival of President George W. Bush in Omaha.
Journal Star file photo
HAGEL
Sen. Chuck Hagel introduces U.S. servicemen during halftime at the New York Jets-Washington Redskins game, Sept. 4, 2003. in Landover, Md.
AP file photo
HAGEL
Sen. Chuck Hagel talks about the Iraq prisoner abuse scandal during the taping of "Face the Nation" at the CBS studios in Washington Sunday, May 9, 2004.
AP file photo
Hagel, Johanns and Thone
U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel (from left), then-Gov. Mike Johanns and former Gov. Charley Thone stand to deliver the Nebraska delegation's votes at the Republic National Convention in New York City in 2004.
ERIC GREGORY/Journal Star file photo
Hagel, Johanns and Nelson
Then-Gov. Mike Johanns (center) with then-Sen. Chuck Hagel (left) and Sen. Ben Nelson (right) on Capitol Hill Jan. 6, 2005, for the Johanns' confirmation hearing to become Secretary of Agriculture. Johanns was elected in 2008 to serve alongside Nelson in the Senate.
AP file
Chuck Hagel, Betty Jean Pulliam
Sen. Chuck Hagel walks with Betty Jean Pulliam, national president of the American Gold Star Mothers, during a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, March 26, 2007, in Washington.
AP file photo
Chuck Hagel
Sen. Chuck Hagel, left, Gov. Mike Johanns and Attorney General Don Stenberg at a Republican Unity event on the west steps of the Capitol in Lincoln.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
Hagel family 2008.jpg
Senator Chuck Hagel and family in 2008.
Courtesy photo
Chuck Hagel, Honor Flight
Sen. Chuck Hagel (center) holds the hand of Nebraska veteran Don Craig of North Platte (right) as he greets him and Jerome Kudron of Columbus (left) and Eugene Kuhn (in wheelchair) at the World War II Memorial, after they arrived on a Heartland Honor Flight, May 21, 2008, in Washington.
MIKE THEILER/For the Lincoln Journal Star
Barack Obama, David Petraeus, Chuck Hagel
Speculation swirled this summer that President-elect Barack Obama would pick Sen. Chuck Hagel, R-Neb., as his running mate, especially after Hagel accompanied Obama in July on a visit to Iraq and Afghanistan. On July 21, Obama (from left), top U.S. military commander in Iraq David Petraeus and Hagel headed for Baghdad.
STAFF SGT. LORIE JEWELL/U.S. Army
Chuck Hagel
Sen. Chuck Hagel autographs a picture for Rodger Welsh, taken during his visit to Hagel's office in Washington D.C., at the Columbus airport Dec. 17, 2008. Hagel took a two-day, nine-town farewell tour of Nebraska to thank his supporters during his two terms in the Senate.
Journal Star file photo
Chuck Hagel
Nebraska Sen. Chuck Hagel speaks in his office at the Russell Senate Office Building.
Journal Star file photo
Congressional Delegation visits Kuwait
Sen. Chuck Hagel does a meet and greet with servicemembers during his July 18 visit to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.
Courtesy photo
Chuck Hagel
Sen. Chuck Hagel greets high school classmate Larry Dowd and his wife JoAnn at the Columbus airport, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2008. Hagel took a two-day, nine-town farewell tour of Nebraska to thank his supporters during his two terms in the Senate.
Journal Star file photo
Chuck Hagel
Lincoln Fire Department Rescue Specialist Tod Allen, left, speaks with Sen. Chuck Hagel, third from right, after a demonstration of fire rescue equipment.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Chuck Hagel
Sen. Chuck Hagel, Hagel aide Tom Janssen (left), and Hagel's wife, Lilibet, board a plane in Ainsworth, Dec. 17, 2008. Hagel took a nine town farewell tour of Nebraska Wednesday and Thursday to thank his supporters during his two terms in the Senate.
Journal Star file photo
Chuck Hagel
Sen. Chuck Hagel tells a story to his wife, Lilibet, on a flight to Columbus, Dec. 17, 2008. Hagel took a two-day, nine-town farewell tour of Nebraska to thank his supporters during his two terms in the Senate.
Journal Star file photo
Chuck Hagel
Outgoing U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel looks at a portrait of himself Dec 18, 2008, during a farewell news conference in Omaha.
AP file photo
Chuck Hagel, Honor Flight
Sen. Chuck Hagel, R-Neb., greets Nebraska veterans as they gather for a ceremony May 21, 2008, at the National World War II Memorial.
MIKE THEILER/For the Lincoln Journal Star
CHUCK HAGEL
Sen. Chuck Hagel
Journal Star file photo
Chuck Hagel
Chuck Hagel, R-Neb., holds a batch of letters his father had written as a tail gunner during World War II. Hagel's father died of an aneurysm after going to bed on Christmas Eve in 1962, when Chuck Hagel was 16.
MELINA MARA/The Washington Post
Chuck Hagel and Bob Kerrey
Former Sens. Chuck Hagel and Bob Kerrey at the Kimball Recital Hall on Oct. 9, 2008.
Journal Star file photo
Kerrey Presser, 11.1.2012
Former Republican Sen. Chuck Hagel (left) announces his support for Bob Kerrey, the Democratic candidate for Nebraska's open U.S. Senate seat, in front of members of the media and supporters on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2012 at the Capitol Rotunda in Lincoln.
KRISTIN STREFF/Lincoln Journal Star
Barack Obama, John Brennan, Chuck Hagel
President Barack Obama and his choice for Defense Secretary, former Nebraska Sen. Chuck Hagel, left, listen as he choice for new CIA Director, current Deputy National Security Adviser for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism, John Brennan, speaks during the announcement in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 7, 2013 in Washington.
CHARLES DHARAPAK/The Associated Press
Barack Obama, Leon Panetta, Chuck Hagel
President Barack Obama speaks during a new conference in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Jan. 7, 2013, in Washington, to announce his nomination of former Nebraska Sen. Chuck Hagel, center, as the new Defense Secretary as Current Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, stands left.
CAROLYN KASTER/The Associated Press
Chuck Hagel, Martin Dempsey
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, right, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Martin Dempsey testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 17, 2013, before the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the Pentagon's budget for fiscal 2014 and beyond. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Chuck Hagel, Benjamin Netanyahu
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (left) listens at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the latter's office in Jerusalem, on Tuesday, April 23, 2013. Hagel said the U.S. and Israel need to ensure that their alliance is "closer than ever," as Mideast security challenges grow more complicated.
JIM WATSON/The Associated Press
Chuck Hagel in Omaha
Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel is greeted by Gov. Dave Heineman Wednesday, June 19, 2013, before Hagel spoke to a crowd in the Strauss Performing Arts Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star
Chuck Hagel in Omaha
Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel speaks to a crowd at his alma mater in 2013 in the Strauss Performing Arts Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star
Chuck Hagel at Offutt
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel speaks at Offutt Air Force Base Thursday, June 20, 2013, in Bellevue. This was Hagel's first trip back to Nebraska after being named defense secretary.
The Associated Press/The Omaha World-Herald/Kent Sievers
Chuck Hagel
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel talks with Air Force personnel at Joint Base Charleston near Charleston, S.C., in 2013 on the last day of a three-day trip to bases in the Carolinas and Florida. Hagel warned that civilian furloughs likely will continue next year and said if the Defense Department has to absorb sequester cuts again next year, there probably will be layoffs.
Bruce Smith/The Associated Press
Chuck Hagel
Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel
John Kerry, Chuck Hagel
Secretary of State John Kerry (left) talks with Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel as they testify in 2013 before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing to advance President Barack Obama's request for congressional authorization for military intervention in Syria.
J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/The Associated Press
Hagel says US military must shrink to face new era
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel briefs reporters at the Pentagon, Monday, Feb. 24, 2014, where he recommended shrinking the Army to its smallest size since the buildup to U.S. involvement in World War II in an effort to balance postwar defense needs with budget realities.
The Associated Press
Afghan encounter
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, left, squats down to hand out a coin from the office of the Secretary of Defense to retired Sgt. Brendan Marrocco, from New York City, during Hagel's visit to Bagram Airfield in Bagram, Afghanistan, in 2014. Hagel was meeting Sunday with American military commanders in Afghanistan to discuss progress Afghan forces are making as the U.S. looks to pull all but about 10,000 troops out of the country by the end of the year. Sgt. Marrocco was visiting the base to discuss his experience and injuries while deployed.
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Hagel, Fortenberry
NORMANDY, FRANCE - 6/6/2014 - Secretary of Defense, Chuck Hagel, left, with Jeff Fortenberry.
Courtesy Photo
Pentagon chief Hagel stepping down under pressure
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, left, listens as President Barack Obama, right, talks about Hagel's resignation in November 2014 during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.
The Associated Press
Chuck Hagel farewell tour
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel (left) meets with troops next to the Spirit of Nebraska, a B-2 bomber housed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. Hagel on Tuesday began a cross-country tour to thank service members and say farewell to the troops on his last official domestic trip.
Photo courtesy Department of Defense
Chuck Hagel
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, wearing body armor, steps off a helicopter in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014, for a visit with military officials and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. (AP Photo/Mark Wilson, Pool)
Mark Wilson
As he exits, Hagel recalls his Army roots and Vietnam combat
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel accompanied by his wife, Lilibet Ziller, arrives at Oro Grande, N.M., Thursday.
The Associated Press
President Obama attends farewell ceremony for Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel
President Barack Obama joins outgoing Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (left), Vice President Joe Biden and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Martin Dempsey during Wednesday's farewell tribute for Hagel at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Fort Myer, Virginia.
MIKE THEILER/For the Lincoln Journal Star
Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight members tour Washington, DC
Former Senator and Vietnam veteran Chuck Hagel (L) chats with Marvin Meis of Elgin, Nebraska and other veterans, June 6, 2016, in Washington, DC. The veterans are part of the 500 Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight to visit memorials and monuments in the nation's capital for a day. MIKE THEILER For the Journal Star
MIKE THEILER
Bob Kerrey and Chuck Hagel speak at Rotary Event, 8.5.16
Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (right) hugs former Sen. Bob Kerrey prior to a speaking engagement Friday at Nebraska Innovation Campus.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Portrait of the man as a young secretary
Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel speaks in 2017 during the unveiling ceremony for his official portrait during a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Hagel served as the 24th Secretary of Defense from February 2013 to February 2015.
AIR FORCE TECH. SGT. BRIGITTE N. BRANTLY, Department of Defense
Chuck Hagel and Bob Kerrey, 10/21
Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (right) shares a laugh with former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey (left) during the Heuermann lecture at the University of Nebraska's Innovation Campus last week.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star file photo
