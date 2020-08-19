You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hagel, meatpacking worker in Democratic National Convention spotlight
View Comments
editor's pick topical top story

Hagel, meatpacking worker in Democratic National Convention spotlight

{{featured_button_text}}
Geraldine Waller

Geraldine Waller, who has worked at the Smithfield Foods pork plant in Crete for 30 years, cast Nebraska’s votes for Biden during the roll call of states. 

 Screenshot

Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel told the Democratic National Convention and a national television audience Tuesday night that President Donald Trump has "degraded and debased the presidency and our country in the eyes of the world."

Trump is guilty of "a dereliction of duty" for not confronting Russian President Vladimir Putin about U.S. intelligence reports that Russia has been offering bounties to Afghan forces to kill U.S. troops, Nebraska's former Republican senator said. 

"You're failing the troops," Hagel said. "You're failing this country." 

Chuck Hagel

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense and Nebraska Sen. Chuck Hagel

Hagel participated with other former senior national security officials in video presentations to the national convention which is being conducted virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heading that list was former Secretary of State Colin Powell, a retired four-star general who is also a Republican opposing re-election of a Republican president.  

Chuck Hagel, other Republican critics of Trump will back Biden during Democratic convention

Hagel described Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as a man of "tremendous courage, character and judgment."

"And he can be tough," Hagel said. "I witnessed it close up."

Hagel was secretary of defense in the Obama administration while Biden was serving as vice president, and the two men earlier served together in the Senate and often traveled together on overseas trips. 

"There is no one more qualified than Joe Biden to be sitting at the head of the table in the Situation Room making decisions for this country," Hagel said.

Hagel wasn't the only Nebraskan who attracted attention during the second night of the national convention; a Nebraska meatpacking worker cast the state delegation's votes for Biden during the roll call of states.

Election commissioner urges early mail-in voting to avoid mail delay

Geraldine Waller, who has worked at the Smithfield Foods pork plant in Crete for 30 years, said meatpacking workers are among the Americans who "need a president who will have our backs."

"I work at a meatpacking plant, making sure grocery shelves stay full," she said. "They call us essential workers, but we get treated like we're expendable.

"Workers are dying from COVID, and a lot of us don't have paid sick leave or even quality protective equipment," she said.

"We are human beings. Not robots. Not disposable. We want to keep helping you feed your family," she told the national TV audience.

Waller spoke at a meatpacking worker rights rally on the steps of the state Capitol last month. 

Photos: Chuck Hagel through the years

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments
3
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Which states depend on gun industry for jobs?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News