Fremont libertarian to run against Fortenberry in 2020

FREMONT — Dennis Grace is a newcomer to politics.

A Nebraska native, Grace has lived in Fremont with his wife, Kara, and four kids since 2011, working as an insurance fraud investigator.

But Grace said a health incident in April left him worried about the future of his family and what kind of lessons he would leave behind for them.

“One of the lessons that really popped up into my head was this: I’ll never again complain about something without putting forth whatever it takes to get up and change that something,” he said. “So I won’t sit back and say that everyone is to blame if I’m not willing to take some of the punches myself and go out there and change it.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grace, a libertarian, will run in 2020 for Nebraska’s 1st congressional district seat, which has been held by Jeff Fortenberry since 2005.

Grace was born and raised in Omaha, graduating from Omaha South High School in 1988. He received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration and master’s degree in security management with an emphasis on homeland security from Bellevue University.