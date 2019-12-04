You are the owner of this article.
Fox News story looks at sale of Cabela's, role of corporate raider
Fox News story looks at sale of Cabela's, role of corporate raider

Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson recently took a critical look at the sale of Cabela's and the impact of its departure from Sidney along with the role played by New York City corporate raider Paul Singer.

In the presentation, Carlson appears to be critical of Sen. Ben Sasse for accepting campaign finance support from Singer, a major Republican donor.

Unmentioned is the fact that Singer has also been a contributor to Gov. Pete Ricketts, Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Don Bacon, all of whom are on a lengthy list of Singer's GOP contributions.

But the crux of the story is Sidney and Cabela's, which you can watch here online:

