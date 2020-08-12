Fortenberry's second TV campaign ad will be negative

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's campaign plans to follow up on its initial positive television ad of the 2020 congressional campaign with a negative TV ad tying Democratic nominee Kate Bolz to remarks she made upon returning from a trip to China in 2018.

The new TV ad, which is expected to begin to air later this week, presumably will be similar to radio and digital attack ads aired by the Fortenberry campaign hours after Bolz won the 1st District Democratic nomination last May.

The congressman's earlier digital ad stated that Bolz had said "we have much to learn from China" after returning from her trip there.

That swift targeting of Bolz three months ago was a clear indication that the congressman views the two-term Lincoln state senator as a more challenging opponent than he's faced in recent years.

The radio and digital ads described views expressed by Bolz after her return from China as "naive and dangerous and wrong."

Fortenberry's initial TV ad features Mark Nemec, owner of the Kolac Korner Cafe in Prague, who credits the congressman for helping his business survive and continue to support jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic through assistance from the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

