Fortenberry's first TV ad avoids negative attack

Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry will launch the first television ad of the 2020 congressional campaign in Nebraska's 1st District on Wednesday and the ad will deliver a positive message rather than a negative campaign attack.

The commercial features Mark Nemec, owner of the Kolac Korner Cafe in Prague, who credits the congressman for helping his business survive and continue to support jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic through assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Fortenberry is being challenged in what is regarded as a volatile election year by Democratic nominee Kate Bolz, a state senator from Lincoln who is the congressman's highest-profile opponent since he was first reelected 14 years ago.

"When our nation faced an unprecedented crisis as a result of the pandemic, I worked hard, and across party lines, for America's small businesses, positioning Nebraska as the nation's leader in the Paycheck Protection Program," Fortenberry said.

"I'm pleased to start our campaign with important messages about getting things done," he said.

Fortenberry's ad will begin airing on Lincoln broadcast and cable television.

