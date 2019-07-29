{{featured_button_text}}
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry will host a town hall meeting in Lincoln on Thursday.

The event is scheduled at North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St., beginning at noon.

The 1st District Republican congressman will also host town halls in Bellevue, Fremont, Norfolk and Columbus this week. The tour begins in Bellevue on Wednesday.

This week's town hall sessions will come at a volatile political moment when House Democrats have launched an "impeachment inquiry" in the wake of questions raised about whether President Donald Trump may have engaged in acts of obstruction of justice in relation to the probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Here's Fortenberry's schedule:

* Wednesday, Bellevue University military veteran services center, 4 p.m.

* Thursday, North Star High School, noon.

* Thursday, Midland University Wikert Event Center, Fremont, 4 p.m.

* Friday, Norfolk City Council Chamber, noon.

* Friday, Columbus High School, 3 p.m. 

