Fortenberry town hall call with Nebraskans prompts angst about China relationships

He said when the crisis is over, he, and probably others, will reevaluate how vulnerable this country has made itself by turning over the supply chain to multinational corporations that "are guided by their quarterly profit."

Gold agreed that the United States depends on drugs and some of their critical components made in other parts of the world.

That's risky, Gold said, if the United States ever gets into an adversarial relationship with that part of the world or that country. But also, the United States has stringent standards for quality and safety for drugs that are manufactured here that it has attempted to put in place for drugs and drug components imported from other parts of the world.

"But the truth is, it’s never quite the same. And there’s a number of instances where that has not worked out quite so well over the years," Gold said. “So for both those reasons, I think the congressman’s concern and focus on this is very well-placed and very timely.”

There have been questions about the quality of China's manufacturing of drugs. A report by the federal U.S.-China Economic and Safety Review Commission said the Food and Drug Administration and other regulators have struggled to properly inspect the manufacturing and export of Chinese pharmaceutical and medical products brought to the United States.