Fortenberry town hall call with Nebraskans prompts angst about China relationships

A question about COVID-19 medical equipment on a telephone town hall with Rep. Jeff Fortenberry led the Nebraska congressman on a harangue about the United States' dysfunctional codependency with China.
It's a somewhat familiar theme of Fortenberry's of late, but the growing virus crisis has given him more opportunities to make it an issue.
The question that started the China lecture Thursday related to the many medications people need here that come from other countries, and whether countries that become adversaries could cut off the supply.
Fortenberry was sharing the call-in with Dr. Jeffrey Gold, University of Nebraska Medical Center chancellor.
There are longer-term consequences to this coronavirus crisis and the 20-year globalization of both medical supplies and drugs, Fortenberry said.
“We are codependent, inordinately dependent, on China for these drugs," he said. "And it needs to stop. ... You’re telling me we can’t make these things in America? It needs to be made in America."
That’s not only for national security purposes, but for economic well-being, he said.
"If we’re going to trade, we need to be in trading partnerships that are authentic with people that can be trusted. And there is a serious breach of trust here," he added.
He said when the crisis is over, he, and probably others, will reevaluate how vulnerable this country has made itself by turning over the supply chain to multinational corporations that "are guided by their quarterly profit."
Gold agreed that the United States depends on drugs and some of their critical components made in other parts of the world.
That's risky, Gold said, if the United States ever gets into an adversarial relationship with that part of the world or that country. But also, the United States has stringent standards for quality and safety for drugs that are manufactured here that it has attempted to put in place for drugs and drug components imported from other parts of the world.
"But the truth is, it’s never quite the same. And there’s a number of instances where that has not worked out quite so well over the years," Gold said. “So for both those reasons, I think the congressman’s concern and focus on this is very well-placed and very timely.”
There have been questions about the quality of China's manufacturing of drugs. A report by the federal U.S.-China Economic and Safety Review Commission said the Food and Drug Administration and other regulators have struggled to properly inspect the manufacturing and export of Chinese pharmaceutical and medical products brought to the United States.
Another caller questioned China's dictators' "blatant disregard" for human rights, the environment and now the reckless handling of the initial outbreaks of the coronavirus.
Fortenberry described China as oppressive and authoritative, all to prop up a system of economic nationalism, a rapidly developing military infrastructure for its own particular interest, the enrichment of a few at the expense of the many and pollution of the environment.
“You have to question whether or not this trading relation is worth it,” he said.
China's entrance into the World Trade Organization set the stage for U.S. manufacturing going there.
“They make the stuff. We buy the stuff. They have the cash. We run up debt. They buy our debt," he said. "So there’s a hidden problem here, in addition to us being overdependent on the stuff, is that they buy our debt because we can’t get our fiscal house in order.”
This country has a "codependent, dysfunctional marriage" to China, he said.
There should be a rethinking of what free trade really means.
"Is this really free? $2 trillion. This is what this has cost us right now, in the name of free trade, moving stuff from China," he said of the Chinese government. "We just spent $2 trillion to clean up what they’ve done to the world, and done to us.”
He emphasized this is not about the Chinese people. Human rights and dignity are as important a variable as bottom-line profits of multinational corporations who have gone to China for lax labor and environmental standards, he said.
“These are big, big questions that unfortunately it’s taken this kind of crisis to move them to the head of the line because … we’re so attentive to profits," he said.
He then apologized to the callers for the lecture.
“It just taps into some of my deeper sentiments,” he said.
