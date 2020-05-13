Fortenberry swiftly targets Bolz in attack ad

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry launched an attack ad campaign on Wednesday targeting state Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln hours after she won the Democratic nomination for his 1st District House seat.

Kicking off a month-long radio and digital campaign, the Fortenberry ad describes views that Bolz had expressed after a trip to China as "naive and dangerous and wrong."

Appearance of the ad on the day after Nebraska's primary election was a clear indication that the Fortenberry campaign views Bolz as a more challenging opponent than he has faced in recent elections.

"It is disappointing that a multi-term congressman has turned to DC-style attack ads this early," Bolz said in response.

"A congressman should be talking about the issues of the day," she said, including health care, support for Nebraska agriculture and recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Why isn't he talking about his own record?" she said.

In 2018, Fortenberry won re-election to an eighth term by a margin of 50,000 votes. Democrats have not won the 1st District House seat since 1964.

After her trip to China, Bolz said Nebraska has "much to learn from China," Fortenberry campaign spokesperson Alessandra Stooks said.