You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fortenberry swiftly targets Bolz in attack ad
View Comments
editor's pick topical featured

Fortenberry swiftly targets Bolz in attack ad

{{featured_button_text}}
Bolz Fortenberry

Kate Bolz and Jeff Fortenberry

Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry launched an attack ad campaign on Wednesday targeting state Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln hours after she won the Democratic nomination for his 1st District House seat. 

Kicking off a month-long radio and digital campaign, the Fortenberry ad describes views that Bolz had expressed after a trip to China as "naive and dangerous and wrong."

Appearance of the ad on the day after Nebraska's primary election was a clear indication that the Fortenberry campaign views Bolz as a more challenging opponent than he has faced in recent elections.

"It is disappointing that a multi-term congressman has turned to DC-style attack ads this early," Bolz said in response.

"A congressman should be talking about the issues of the day," she said, including health care, support for Nebraska agriculture and recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. 

Sasse wins big; Bolz challenges Fortenberry

"Why isn't he talking about his own record?" she said. 

In 2018, Fortenberry won re-election to an eighth term by a margin of 50,000 votes. Democrats have not won the 1st District House seat since 1964. 

After her trip to China, Bolz said Nebraska has "much to learn from China," Fortenberry campaign spokesperson Alessandra Stooks said.

In-person voters scarce in Lincoln as pandemic pushes many to vote early

"This is the same China that has stolen American innovation, trampled on the human rights of its own people and poured pollution into our atmosphere for decades," she said.

"China's negligence and deception unleashed a global pandemic that has killed tens of thousands of Americans and caused nearly 80,000 Nebraskans to lose their jobs," Stooks said. 

In response, Bolz said "China has to be taken seriously; it has not been a good actor on the world stage."

Election results

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments
1
1
0
0
2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News