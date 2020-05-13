Fortenberry swiftly targets Bolz in attack ad

Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry launched an attack ad campaign on Wednesday targeting state Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln hours after she won the Democratic nomination for his 1st District House seat.
Kicking off a month-long radio and digital campaign, the Fortenberry ad describes views that Bolz had expressed after a trip to China as "naive and dangerous and wrong."
Appearance of the ad on the day after Nebraska's primary election was a clear indication that the Fortenberry campaign views Bolz as a more challenging opponent than he has faced in recent elections.
"It is disappointing that a multi-term congressman has turned to DC-style attack ads this early," Bolz said in response.
"A congressman should be talking about the issues of the day," she said, including health care, support for Nebraska agriculture and recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
"Why isn't he talking about his own record?" she said.
In 2018, Fortenberry won re-election to an eighth term by a margin of 50,000 votes. Democrats have not won the 1st District House seat since 1964.
After her trip to China, Bolz said Nebraska has "much to learn from China," Fortenberry campaign spokesperson Alessandra Stooks said.
"This is the same China that has stolen American innovation, trampled on the human rights of its own people and poured pollution into our atmosphere for decades," she said.
"China's negligence and deception unleashed a global pandemic that has killed tens of thousands of Americans and caused nearly 80,000 Nebraskans to lose their jobs," Stooks said.
In response, Bolz said "China has to be taken seriously; it has not been a good actor on the world stage."
Election results
President
|Party
|Candidate
|Vote total
|Republican
|Donald Trump
|237,097
|Bill Weld
|22,024
|Democrat
|Joe Biden
|119,138
|Tulsi Gabbard
|4,318
|Bernie Sanders
|20,921
|Elizabeth Warren
|9,531
|Libertarian
|Max Abramson
|182
|Dan Behrman
|177
|Lincoln Chafee
|254
|Jacob Hornberger
|444
|Jo Jorgensen
|508
|Adam Kokesh
|263
Congressional races
|Race
|Candidates
|Vote totals
|U.S. Senate (R)
|Matt Innis
|69,129
|Ben Sasse
|208,510
|U.S. Senate (D)
|Chris Janicek
|43,212
|Dennis Frank Macek
|4,292
|Larry Marvin
|6,676
|Angie Philips
|33,475
|Alisha K. Shelton
|31,516
|Daniel M. Wik
|5,549
|Andy Stock
|16,209
|U.S. Senate (Libertarian)
|Gene Siadek
|2,392
|U.S. House District 1 (R)
|Jeff Fortenberry
|82,192
|District 1 (D)
|Kate Bolz
|42,112
|Babs Ramsey
|11,982
|District 1 (Libertarian)
|Dennis B. Grace
|1,035
|District 2 (R)
|Donald Bacon
|63,155
|Paul Anderson
|6,473
|District 2 (D)
|Kara Eastman
|40,456
|Ann Ashford
|20,656
|Gladys Harrison
|4,303
|District 2 (Libertarian)
|Tyler Schaeffer
|855
|District 3 (R)
|Larry Lee Scott Bolinger
|3,376
|Adrian Smith
|95,920
|William Elfgren
|4,047
|Justin Moran
|6,349
|Arron Kowalski
|5,943
|District 3 (D)
|Mark Elworth Jr.
|26,695
|District 3 (Libertarian)
|Dustin C. Hobbs
|555
Legislature
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Janet Palmtag
|2,232
|Dennis Schaardt
|1,937
|Julie Slama
|6,497
|3
|Rick Holdcroft
|3,633
|Carol Blood
|4,840
|5
|Mike McDonnell
|3,205
|Gilbert Ayala
|1,362
|7
|Tony Vargas
|2,837
|Jorge Sotolongo
|655
|9
|Mark Vondrasek
|993
|Marque Snow
|2,896
|John Cavanaugh
|3,459
|11
|Dennis J. Womack
|554
|Terrell McKinney
|663
|Teela A. Mickles
|427
|Fred Conley
|1,282
|Cornelius F. Williams
|256
|John Sciara
|129
|Gwen Easter
|316
|13
|Justin T. Wayne
|5,821
|15
|David Rogers
|2,792
|Lynne Walz
|6,123
|17
|Joni Albrecht
|3,363
|Sheryl Lindau
|1,305
|19
|Mike Flood
|8,239
|21
|Joseph Couch
|1,130
|Mike Hilgers
|5,007
|Brodey Weber
|2,290
|23
|Bruce Bostelman
|5,674
|Helen Raikes
|3,408
|25
|Suzanne Geist
|10,140
|Stephany Pleasant
|4,004
|27
|Anna Wishart
|5,593
|Brenda Bickford
|2,265
|29
|Neal Clayburn
|984
|Jennifer Carter
|2,562
|Michael Connely
|250
|Eliot Bostar
|3,108
|Jacob Campbell
|3,769
|Lisa Lee
|846
|31
|Alexander J. Martin
|296
|Tim Royers
|3,335
|Mark B. Gruenewald
|938
|Rich Pahls
|3,678
|Melanie Williams
|1,305
|33
|Steve Halloran
|6,627
|35
|Dan Quick
|3,995
|Raymond M. Aguilar
|2,391
|37
|John S. Lowe Sr.
|6,270
|Mercadies Damratowski
|1,857
|39
|Lou Ann Linehan
|7,540
|Allison Heimes
|4,484
|41
|Tom Briese
|10,105
|43
|Tom Brewer
|8,027
|Tanya Storer
|5,093
|45
|Susan Hester
|4,151
|Rita Sanders
|3,982
|47
|Steve Erdman
|9,399
|49
|Jen Day
|5,404
|Andrew La Grone
|4,774
Public Service Commission
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|District 2 (R)
|Krystal Gabel
|8,272
|Tim Davis
|10,483
|District 2 (D)
|Crystal Rhoades
|33,042
State Board of Education
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|1
|Patsy Koch Johns
|49,670
|2
|Robert Anthony
|15,614
|Lisa Fricke
|36,800
|3
|Patti S. Gubbels
|31,449
|Mike Goos
|13,640
|4
|Jacquelyn Morrison
|23,779
|Adrian Petrescu
|8,192
NU Board of Regents
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Tim Clare
|51,206
|2
|Mike Kennedy
|18,931
|Jack A. Stark
|18,551
|Viv Ewing
|16,913
SCC Board of Governors
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|At-large
|Timothy R. Cerveny
|35,754
|Neal Stenberg
|33,904
|Bob Van Valkenburg
|19,046
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board
|Subdistrict
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|4
|Gary R. Aldridge
|2,326
|Ron Roeber
|1,477
|LeRoy W. Sievers
|3,501
|Edison McDonald
|2,161
|10
|Ray A. Stevens Jr.
|3,510
|Eric Lee Wimer
|1,124
|Bastienne Salners
|1,818
Charter amendment questions
|Ballot question
|For
|Against
|Gender-neutral language
|50,325
|15,449
|Raising city bid threshold
|43,488
|18,442
Area ballot questions
|Ballot question
|For
|Against
|Waverly sales tax
|561
|505
|Davey sales tax
|43
|16
|Roca sales tax
|33
|25
|Waverly aquatic center
|631
|438
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
