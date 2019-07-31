Rep. Jeff Fortenberry on Wednesday praised the U.S. Border Patrol as "highly professional and dedicated and overstretched" following a trip to El Paso, Texas, to monitor conditions at the border with Mexico.
"The border situation is complex," Nebraska's 1st District congressman said in a written statement. "You are dealing with law breaking, smugglers and crime, as well as persons in need and children.
"Smuggling people is the new cash crop for bad guys," he said.
So far this year, 150,000 people have entered the United States illegally through the El Paso sector, Fortenberry said, compared with 15,000 last year.
"The Border Patrol and ICE were overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of people coming from Central America, yet they continue to manage with great care.
"Due to increased congressional funding and the asylum agreement with Mexico, the situation has greatly stabilized," Fortenberry said.
The congressman will hold a town hall Thursday at Lincoln North Star High School, beginning at noon.