Fortenberry overcomes Bolz's big Lincoln lead

Fortenberry is the dean of Nebraska's congressional delegation and a member of the House Appropriations Committee.

In the waning days of the campaign, Bolz and her fiancee, Lancaster County Board Chairman Sean Flowerday, both contracted COVID-19 and Bolz continued to wage her campaign remotely while in quarantine.

The 1st District has not elected a Democrat since 1964, more than a half-century ago.

Bacon, a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general, maintained an edge over Eastman in both Douglas and Sarpy counties during late night counting.

In 2018, Bacon defeated Eastman, a social worker and consultant to nonprofits, by 4,945 votes.

Out west, Republican Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering sailed to an eighth term in Nebraska's vast 3rd District.

Smith buried Democratic nominee Mark Elworth Jr., who lives outside the district in Omaha.

A former state senator, Smith was first elected to the House in 2006 and serves on the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee.

The heavily Republican 3rd District is composed of western and central Nebraska along with the northeastern and southeastern corners of the state.