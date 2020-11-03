 Skip to main content
Fortenberry overcomes Bolz's big Lincoln lead
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Fortenberry overcomes Bolz's big Lincoln lead

Fueled by a huge lead in Lancaster County, Democratic congressional nominee Kate Bolz battled Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for the 1st District House seat Tuesday night with the congressman's Republican support outside of Lincoln gradually overwhelming the early Bolz advantage.

The congressional contest was the toughest battle Fortenberry has faced since he was first reelected to the House 14 years ago.

Bolz, a two-term Lincoln state senator who will be term-limited out of the Legislature at the end of the year, seized the early lead with an opening surge in Lincoln, where the congressman first entered politics as a city councilman.

Meanwhile, Republican Reps. Don Bacon and Adrian Smith appeared headed toward reelection to the House, with Bacon holding a somewhat surprisingly comfortable edge over Democratic nominee Kara Eastman in metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District.

It was a rematch of a 2018 contest that Bacon had won by 4,945 votes.

Fortenberry's eastern Nebraska 1st District includes Bellevue, Norfolk, Fremont and Columbus along with an eastern Nebraska swath of dependably Republican rural counties. 

Bolz, a veteran member of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, centered her campaign message on health care reform, pledging her support for the Affordable Care Act and its protections for coverage of pre-existing health conditions.       

Fortenberry is the dean of Nebraska's congressional delegation and a member of the House Appropriations Committee. 

In the waning days of the campaign, Bolz and her fiancee, Lancaster County Board Chairman Sean Flowerday, both contracted COVID-19 and Bolz continued to wage her campaign remotely while in quarantine. 

The 1st District has not elected a Democrat since 1964, more than a half-century ago. 

Bacon, a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general, maintained an edge over Eastman in both Douglas and Sarpy counties during late night counting.  

In 2018, Bacon defeated Eastman, a social worker and consultant to nonprofits, by 4,945 votes.

Out west, Republican Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering sailed to an eighth term in Nebraska's vast 3rd District. 

Smith buried Democratic nominee Mark Elworth Jr., who lives outside the district in Omaha.

A former state senator, Smith was first elected to the House in 2006 and serves on the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee. 

The heavily Republican 3rd District is composed of western and central Nebraska along with the northeastern and southeastern corners of the state.

Live election updates: Tension builds as polls close at 8 p.m. in Nebraska
Republicans eye filibuster-proof legislative majority

Lincoln and Nebraska results for the 2020 general election

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

