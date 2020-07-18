Fortenberry gears up for Bolz challenge in volatile election year

Nebraska's 1st Congressional District hasn't elected a Democratic member of the House since 1964, shortly after the state lost a congressional seat following the 1960 census more than half a century ago.
Clair Callan of Odell served a single term.
Since then, it's been a succession of Republican winners: Robert Denney, Charles Thone, Doug Bereuter and Jeff Fortenberry beginning in 2004.
The eastern Nebraska district includes Lincoln, Bellevue, Norfolk, Fremont and Columbus, along with a bundle of rural communities and a broad swath of farmland.
The most recent adjustments to district boundaries occurred following the 2010 census, when Sarpy County precincts were juggled between the 1st District and metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District and both Bellevue and Offutt Air Force Base landed in the 1st District.
The 1st District is 92% white, according to Census figures.
And predominantly Republican, as measured both by voter registration figures and election results.
Registration figures: 187,325 Republicans; 121,968 Democrats.
And 27 straight Republican congressional election victories.
* * *
"It's going to be a race about health care this year," state Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, the Democratic nominee, says.
"That's really the No. 1 point of contrast," she suggests.
"Congressman Fortenberry has voted against the Affordable Care Act at every opportunity. It's hard to imagine how much more people would be hurting now" if not for that health care reform.
"I'll promote a public option for people who need it," Bolz says, "but I won't force Nebraskans off of their health insurance."
It's all about "access and affordability," Bolz says. "It's a conversation we're going to have."
* * *
Fortenberry approaches this year's re-election challenge with a hefty $1.9 million in campaign cash on hand (as of April 22), a conservative voting record and established name recognition. All political pluses.
But he may be facing his most serious challenge since he was first reelected 14 years ago.
Although state senators don't generally enjoy much name recognition outside their legislative districts — Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha is the shining exception — Bolz is Fortenberry's best-known challenger since former Lt. Gov. Maxine Moul was the Democratic nominee in 2006.
And two years ago, the congressman lost Lincoln, the district's hub city where he formerly served as a member of the Lincoln City Council, for the first time. And that loss came to an underfunded and not widely known Democratic challenger, Jessica McClure of Lincoln.
While that set off some alarm bells, the narrow 2018 loss in Lincoln wasn't just about Fortenberry; Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts and Republican Sen. Deb Fischer also lost Lincoln in their successful bids for reelection.
Nevertheless, the Fortenberry campaign has geared up for a fight this year with an aggressive early telephone and field campaign.
* * *
Fortenberry says he welcomes a discussion about health care; it's atop his priority list, too.
Along with jobs "and what I call the notion of the nation … whether we summon what binds us as a people," choosing civil discourse rather than "mob violence (stirred) by people out there who seem bent on destruction."
Bolz is "capable and smart," the congressman says, "but she wants to concentrate more health care in the federal government" while he is pushing for private sector improvements in health care.
"There are profound philosophical differences," he says.
Bolz says she would like to see those differences explored in debates.
One television station already has indicated some interest, she says, "and I would look for a State Fair opportunity."
* * *
While Fortenberry won reelection comfortably two years ago with a 48,000-vote margin, that was his lowest victory margin since he defeated Moul by 35,000 votes in 2006. He had won reelection by more than 100,000 votes in 2016.
In his first congressional race, Fortenberry defeated state Sen. Matt Connealy of Decatur by about 30,000 votes. And that's as close as it's ever been.
With all factors considered and multiple Republican advantages in play, there's no doubt that the odds sharply favor Fortenberry this year.
But there was a clear hint on primary election night last May that the Fortenberry campaign is alert to the possibility of a competitive challenge waged in what is likely to be a volatile general election year when President Donald Trump heads the GOP ticket and the tone of the political battleground is likely to range between explosive and toxic.
And perhaps even prompt a blue Democratic wave that could splash across borders into Nebraska.
As the final primary votes were being counted, the Fortenberry campaign unveiled a radio and digital attack ad targeting Bolz that would go online on the day after the primary election.
Digital ads have been touting the congressman's record since February.
* * *
Bolz is aggressively attempting to raise money — a substantial TV ad campaign is no doubt required and it would be expensive — and she could use some national Democratic funding assistance to buttress her steady stream of online fundraising efforts.
However, the national party is laser-focused on metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District, where both Republican Rep. Don Bacon's House seat and a coveted presidential electoral vote are up for grabs in a swing district.
"Every dollar gets Kate a little closer to Washington," her campaign states in a continuing stream of e-mail messages to potential donors. "We cannot afford to let this moment go to waste."
TV advertising is "a money issue," Bolz says.
While Fortenberry had $1,943,719 in cash on hand in April, Bolz reported $138,508 in early fundraising.
"But we don't elect a member of Congress based on the amount of money raised," Bolz says.
The two-term state senator, who is finishing her final year in the Legislature where she has been a member of the Appropriations Committee, believes she enters this race with an advantage of her own.
Bolz points to her agricultural roots, growing up as "a child of rural Nebraska" who lived on a family farm that grew corn and beans, and she attended school in Palmyra.
"I would be an advocate for rural Nebraska," she says.
* * *
Fortenberry says he has delivered for Nebraskans as a member of Congress.
Recently, he said, he intervened on behalf of Nelnet to make sure the Lincoln-based company will have an opportunity to make its case with the U.S. Department of Education after the department abruptly announced that Nelnet would no longer be servicing federal student loans.
And, he said, he has been in dialogue with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service to seek "a bipartisan fix" for the approach of unpaid furloughs that could impact hundreds of employees working in Lincoln.
And he has been active in responding to a variety of health care needs, he said, including exploring innovative options to reduce drug costs.
"I'm here to serve and get things done for Nebraska," he said.
