Fortenberry gears up for Bolz challenge in volatile election year

Bolz says she would like to see those differences explored in debates.

One television station already has indicated some interest, she says, "and I would look for a State Fair opportunity."

* * *

While Fortenberry won reelection comfortably two years ago with a 48,000-vote margin, that was his lowest victory margin since he defeated Moul by 35,000 votes in 2006. He had won reelection by more than 100,000 votes in 2016.

In his first congressional race, Fortenberry defeated state Sen. Matt Connealy of Decatur by about 30,000 votes. And that's as close as it's ever been.

With all factors considered and multiple Republican advantages in play, there's no doubt that the odds sharply favor Fortenberry this year.

But there was a clear hint on primary election night last May that the Fortenberry campaign is alert to the possibility of a competitive challenge waged in what is likely to be a volatile general election year when President Donald Trump heads the GOP ticket and the tone of the political battleground is likely to range between explosive and toxic.

And perhaps even prompt a blue Democratic wave that could splash across borders into Nebraska.