Fortenberry, Bolz address immigration, other key issues

Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and Democratic challenger Kate Bolz branched out Monday night beyond the health care debate that has been a primary issue in their contest to focus on other issues such as immigration, racism and climate change.
Answering questions posed during a televised debate on NET, the 1st District House candidates differed on where to center continuing federal assistance to address the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bolz pointed to the need for investment now in workforce development and training, while Fortenberry supported extending assistance for the paycheck protection program that has assisted small businesses and their employees.
Both candidates supported wind and solar energy development, while Bolz said the United States needs to reenter the Paris climate accord that President Donald Trump abandoned.
"We need to rebuild relationships and open up markets," Bolz said.
Fortenberry suggested it is time to "reset our trade relationship with China."
Bolz described immigrants as "a gift and a benefit" for America, while Fortenberry suggested that America's open arms to immigrants must be accompanied by orderly protection of its borders.
Both candidates condemned racism and supported community-based policing.
Bolz continued to identify health care as her priority along with specific protection for the Affordable Care Act and its guaranteed coverage for people with preexisting conditions,
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep through the country, Fortenberry said, "we need to build our testing more rapidly" while Bolz pointed to the need to ramp up contact tracing.
The debate was the second and final debate between the two candidates.
Journal Star Voter's Guide
The 2020 Journal Star general election Voter's Guide
Your guide to Lincoln-area and statewide races and ballot questions that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Click on a race name to see the candidates and learn about their views on the issues.
Nebraska voters will decide whether to cap the maximum annual rates associated with payday loans at 36% following a successful ballot initiative.
Nebraska voters will determine whether to allow casino gambling to enter the state when they consider a three-pronged initiative on the genera…
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is seeking reelection to a second six-year term and will face Democratic nominee Chris Janicek of Omaha on the ballot.
Nebraska holds three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Eastern Nebraska's 1st District includes Lincoln; the 2nd District includes O…
Southeast Community College is led by an 11-member board of governors that meets on the third Tuesday of every month.
The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District covers about 1,600 square miles in Southeast Nebraska, including most of Lancaster and Cass …
Only one of the two seats on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners up for election this year features a contested race.
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents consists of eight members elected to serve six-year terms representing districts across the state.
The State Board of Education sets state education policy and regulations, and oversees the Nebraska Department of Education.
Judges in Nebraska are appointed by the governor and then retained by popular vote. It is extremely rare for a sitting judge to be voted out o…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!