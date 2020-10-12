Fortenberry, Bolz address immigration, other key issues

Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and Democratic challenger Kate Bolz branched out Monday night beyond the health care debate that has been a primary issue in their contest to focus on other issues such as immigration, racism and climate change.

Answering questions posed during a televised debate on NET, the 1st District House candidates differed on where to center continuing federal assistance to address the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bolz pointed to the need for investment now in workforce development and training, while Fortenberry supported extending assistance for the paycheck protection program that has assisted small businesses and their employees.

Both candidates supported wind and solar energy development, while Bolz said the United States needs to reenter the Paris climate accord that President Donald Trump abandoned.

"We need to rebuild relationships and open up markets," Bolz said.

Fortenberry suggested it is time to "reset our trade relationship with China."

Bolz described immigrants as "a gift and a benefit" for America, while Fortenberry suggested that America's open arms to immigrants must be accompanied by orderly protection of its borders.