Former staffer: Senate candidate Janicek invited her to skinny-dip

She said his pool invitation made her “feel very uncomfortable.” She was unsure how to respond, she said, but did “manage to tell him no.” She left her phone at home and ran some errands, then returned to see the explicit texts.

Bitterman had not been named publicly in previous stories about the texts. She said she hadn’t wanted to speak out because she felt it would be her word against his. But she said she decided to come forward and give her name because Janicek told reporters things about her that aren’t true, including that she had talked openly about her sex life near him.

Bitterman said she had no such conversations, echoing statements last week from her lawyer, Democratic Party activist Vince Powers.

Janicek said he is frustrated by the new allegation. He said he has tried to show respect to Bitterman, who he said had already tried to quit her job on June 2.

But Bitterman said it was difficult hearing Janicek say, after the sexual texts became public, that she had accepted his apology.

“I do not believe ... that Mr. Janicek is apologetic for what he said to me,” she said. “There is no justification for his behavior.”

