Focus groups reveal Nebraskans support increased immigration and trade

"When asked about climate change, those interviewed focused on the near-term impacts of regulatory changes on jobs associated with ethanol production, farming, ranching and rail transport of coal."

Few state economies revolve around agriculture as much as Nebraska, it was noted.

However, the reported stated, "Nebraska is more than just an ag state or a red state. More than half the state's population now lives in the Lincoln and Omaha metropolitan areas -- two areas that have become increasingly cosmopolitan and remain politically diverse."

Nebraska provides "an excellent example of how the very nature of the middle class household has changed over the years," the report stated.

"Many families in Nebraska secure a middle income by working longer hours, holding multiple jobs at once, and maintaining dual-income households.

"Nebraska is ahead of the national average in many of those areas, making it a state with especially high labor force participation."

In defining the workforce challenge, the report noted, some people have described Nebraska as "a state that has more jobs than people."

Jill O'Donnell, director of the Yeutter Institute, said it is important for Nebraskans to be heard.