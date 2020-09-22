Fischer wants to proceed; Sasse urges Trump to nominate Catholic judge to Supreme Court

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Deb Fischer said Tuesday she is prepared to consider President Donald Trump's nomination of a new U.S. Supreme Court justice this year despite Republican refusal to consider Democratic President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nomination during the last presidential election year.

"Voting on President Trump's nominee is what the people who elected him in 2016, along with an enhanced Senate majority in both 2016 and 2018, expect us to do," the Republican senator said in a written statement.

"It is also what Democrat leaders have said they would do if they were in our position," she said.

Sen. Ben Sasse has been urging the president to nominate Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the open seat, according to James Wegmann, the senator's communications director.

"Ben's been on Team Barrett from day one," Wegmann said.

"Over the last three years and in at least eight conversations -- including one this week -- he's been urging the president to nominate Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court" when there's an open seat, Wegmann said.

"If Judge Barrett is the nominee, expect a major fight over religious liberty," he said, and some "anti-Catholic bigotry."