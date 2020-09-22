 Skip to main content
Fischer wants to proceed; Sasse urges Trump to nominate Catholic judge to Supreme Court
Fischer wants to proceed; Sasse urges Trump to nominate Catholic judge to Supreme Court

Ben Sasse, Deb Fischer

Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer

 Journal Star file photo

Sen. Deb Fischer said Tuesday she is prepared to consider President Donald Trump's nomination of a new U.S. Supreme Court justice this year despite Republican refusal to consider Democratic President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nomination during the last presidential election year.

"Voting on President Trump's nominee is what the people who elected him in 2016, along with an enhanced Senate majority in both 2016 and 2018, expect us to do," the Republican senator said in a written statement.

"It is also what Democrat leaders have said they would do if they were in our position," she said.

Sen. Ben Sasse has been urging the president to nominate Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the open seat, according to James Wegmann, the senator's communications director.

"Ben's been on Team Barrett from day one," Wegmann said.  

"Over the last three years and in at least eight conversations -- including one this week -- he's been urging the president to nominate Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court" when there's an open seat, Wegmann said.

"If Judge Barrett is the nominee, expect a major fight over religious liberty," he said, and some "anti-Catholic bigotry."

Barrett is a Catholic mother of seven -- two of the children are adopted -- and has been a favorite of anti-abortion advocates. 

Fischer said she will evaluate Trump's nominee "on the basis of their qualifications, temperament, understanding of the Constitution and commitment to the rule of law."

Four years ago, responding to a letter from a constituent, Fischer wrote: "It has not been the practice of the Senate to fill a Supreme Court vacancy that occurs during a (presidential) election year.

"The American people should have a voice in the selection," the senator wrote. 

Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland to fill the vacancy opened by the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in March of 2016.  

The Senate did not give the nomination a hearing. 

Nebraskans react to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Sasse, a Republican, thus far has declined to comment on how he intends to vote, but is expected to support the president's nominee.

Sasse is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will decide whether to recommend Senate confirmation. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

