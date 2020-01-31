Fischer says impeachment investigation is House's job; it's time to vote

“I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate," she said. "I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything. It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed.”

Separately, The New York Times reported Friday that a book manuscript by Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton describes a May meeting in which Bolton claims that Trump ordered him to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to encourage him to meet with Rudy Giuliani, the president's private attorney.

Bolton never made the call, he writes in his account, which adds detail to the prosecutors' contention that Trump pressured Zelinskiiy to help with investigations to help Trump politically while Trump was withholding U.S. military aid as leverage. This was two months before Trump's now-famous phone call with Zelinskiiy which is a focus of the impeachment charges.

Trump denied making the statements.

Eager for acquittal, the president and his allies in the Republican majority are brushing the past new revelations from Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, as well as historic norms that could make this the first Senate impeachment trial without witnesses. They resisted any efforts by Democrats to keep the proceedings going for weeks.