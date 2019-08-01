{{featured_button_text}}
Republican Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse voted no Thursday as the Senate passed the two-year budget deal already enacted by the House.

Earlier, Republican Rep. Adrian Smith had voted no while Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon approved the package.

"I appreciate the efforts of our congressional negotiators to come to a good faith agreement," Fischer said, "but this deal fails to make the necessary spending reductions or reforms and does not meet the requirements of the national defense strategy."

Sasse said: "Our national debt is already $22 trillion and this deal is going to bankrupt our kids with deficits of more than a trillion dollars every year for the foreseeable future."

